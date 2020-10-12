LIFEWTR Releases ‘Black Art Rising’ Digital Time Capsule To Amplify BLM Movement

Premium water brand LIFEWTR is doing it for the culture.

They recently announced an effort to advance social progress through art with the launch of its Black Art Rising digital capsule. The digital exhibition documents #BlackLivesMatter protest art, featuring the artistic expressions of Tobe Nwigwe, Reyna Noriega, Temi Coker, Thomas Evans (aka Detour), Shae Anthony, Dr. Fahamu Pecou, Max Sansing, Lauren (Lo) Harris. Created to amplify Black stories and help keep the movement alive, the gallery ensures that future generations will have access to the art and artists who are acting as vanguards of change.

From street art to music, Black creators have shared their vital perspectives on systemic racism and racial injustice in 2020 – helping to push the world forward by tapping into the language of creativity.

“When we elevate creators equally, allowing them to inspire the world and be inspired by others, creativity can flow freely,” said Michael Smith, Sr. Director, Marketing, PepsiCo, Water+ Portfolio. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been that way and Black creatives have long been underrepresented in the arts; at LIFEWTR, we are committed to using our platform to spotlight the amazing talents of Black creatives, who now more than ever are inspiring others to use their voices with purpose and push others to address systemic racism head on.”

And it doesn’t just end there. The Black Art Rising Fund is also committing $50,000 to help increase the number of diverse voices speaking their truth through art. Here are the eight purpose-led Black creators at the forefront of racial justice with LIFEWTR.