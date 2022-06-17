Celeb LGBTQ+ Women And The Ladies They Love

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

Every day is a good day to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s Pride month, so we’re turning up the volume. If you take a trip down memory lane, marriages between same-sex couples only became legal in the U.S. in 2015. In the six-month time period before the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriages legal, 7.9 percent of LGBTQ+ adults were in same-sex marriages. Once it became legal, that number rose to 9.6% based on aggregated data from 2020 Gallup polls. We love to see it!

While there are still many hurdles the community faces such as sexual violence, discrimination based on sexual orientation, and unequal healthcare, we’re happy LGBTQ+ women and men can get married legally and joyfully do so.

Here are few famous women and their partners who proudly love out loud.