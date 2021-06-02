Famous Parents On The Importance Of Supporting And Celebrating Their LGBTQ+ Children

Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

According to experts, LGBTQ young adults who receive support from their parents are more likely to have overall good mental health in comparison to youth who do not. They’re less likely to struggle with depression, drugs and thoughts of harming themselves. We’ve also seen how children who are allowed the space and given the support to be who they are seem genuinely happy. They have the love and protection of their parents, so they can take on anyone and anything in opposition to their authenticity. Important examples of this have come from a few notable celebrities, who have been outspoken in the way they embrace their children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. But the truth is, while they are public advocates for standing by your babies, they are really just doing what every parent should do — love their kids no matter what. See a few celebrity parents who are proudly doing just that.

01 Magic & Cookie Johnson Leading by example, the couple have always publicly embraced and encouraged their son EJ to be his authentic self. “No matter what the odds are he’s just being himself and doing his thing and the world is loving it and we love it,” Cookie told ET a few years ago. As for Magic, he made it clear to Ellen DeGeneres that “You’ve got to support your child. There’s so many people who try to discriminate against them. So if you don’t support them, who’s going to support them and love them?” Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images 02 Sade Singer Sade Adu is very private, but the icon’s son, Izaak, publicly praised her in 2019 for supporting his transition process the entire way through. “Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am,” he wrote on Instagram . “Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens.” Instagram 03 Cynthia Bailey The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had nothing but support and understanding for daughter Noelle when she came out as bisexual . “We all love and support Noelle,” she said. “It’s just new for us. So we’re just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share.” When Noelle opened up about being bisexual on RHOA, her mom said, “I just want you to be happy, Noelle. If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing. As long as they’re good people and they love and support you.” Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images 04 Marlon Wayans The comedian took a serious turn when showing love to his daughter Amai, who is gay, and defending her from trolls online. “Happy pride to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you,” he wrote on Instagram in 2019. “Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.” When someone said she was too young to make such decisions in regards to Amai’s sexuality, the star wasn’t having it. “She’s 19. She’s who she is until or until she don’t [sic] choose different,” he responded. “Love her for her not what I want her to be.” Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images 05 Khary Payton The Walking Dead star took to Instagram last summer to tell his son’s story. “This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, ‘Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls,’ he wrote. “Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now.” Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images 06 Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union The couple have been very open with their support of daughter Zaya. During a recent visit with the guys on the I Am Athlete podcast, Dwyane Wade said that Zaya helped him change the way he thinks. “I realized I needed to be better I needed to do more and I needed to educate myself,” he said. “It’s not our job and our responsibility to tell you who you are. You are going to be who you’re going to be. It’s my job to try to put you in the best positions to help you reach that goal to be who you want to be.” In a 2020 conversation with Variety , Gabrielle Union said of their support of Zaya, “We’re just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it’s nuts.” Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images