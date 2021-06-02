Famous Parents On The Importance Of Supporting And Celebrating Their LGBTQ+ Children

According to experts, LGBTQ young adults who receive support from their parents are more likely to have overall good mental health in comparison to youth who do not. They’re less likely to struggle with depression, drugs and thoughts of harming themselves. We’ve also seen how children who are allowed the space and given the support to be who they are seem genuinely happy. They have the love and protection of their parents, so they can take on anyone and anything in opposition to their authenticity. Important examples of this have come from a few notable celebrities, who have been outspoken in the way they embrace their children who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. But the truth is, while they are public advocates for standing by your babies, they are really just doing what every parent should do — love their kids no matter what. See a few celebrity parents who are proudly doing just that.