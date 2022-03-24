Jay-Z said “Nobody wins when the family feuds” and it looks like singer Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa couldn’t agree more. Despite the fact that the Aquaman star and Lisa Bonet announced that they were splitting up early this year, Momoa and Kravitz (Bonet’s ex-husband) decided to show one another some bro love on Instagram.

Kravitz uploaded a picture on his page of the two on motorcycles together and captioned it, “Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

The feeling was mutual as Momoa reciprocated the good energy replying, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.” The two have been close for years, with Momoa even buying Kravitz a matching skull ring in 2018.

Kravitz and Bonet share a daughter together, Zoe Kravitz. She added her two cents to the post commenting, “Well, isn’t this just adorable. Love you both so much.”

Peak blended family.

In January, Bonet and Momoa announced their split on Instagram saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

This came as a surprise to many. Bonet and Momoa started dating in around 2004, 2005 and tied the knot nearly five years ago. The actors share two teen children together–daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

Dealing with a breakup in the public eye can’t be easy, but Momoa seems to be handling it gracefully. In March he attended The Batman’s New York premiere to support stepdaughter Zoë. The actor posted a picture of himself with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at the event with the caption, “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” adding, “it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

Relationships don’t always go as planned, but it’s a win for everyone when all parties involved can still maintain loving, respectful relationships.