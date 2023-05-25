Lenny Kravitz Is The Interior Designer We Didn’t Know We Needed

CB2

Lenny Kravitz’s birthday is just around the corner (on May 26th). While the noted performer has many talents, Kravitz surprised the world when he ventured into interior design twenty years ago. Kravitz Design is a conceptual creative studio founded by Kravitz in 2003, prides itself on having a modern sensibility when approaching interiors, industrial design, branding, and graphic design. Their work conveys a soulful elegance through a natural, relaxed style. Last year, the design firm was placed on the AD 100 list for its thoughtful contributions to the design landscape.

Since its inception, the design firm has racked up several standout corporate client commissions for Dom Pérignon, Leica Camera, Steinway & Sons, and Sony Pictures. Kravitz and the design studio even nabbed a CB2 furniture and decor partnership. The first CB2 partnership launched in 2015, and more recently, the second collection on September 30, 2021. The 2021 collection boasts the musician’s signature style, rhapsodic contemporary rockstar glamour.

The CB2 collection brings a distinct eye for global appreciation that incorporates experiences and influences worldwide, from Paris to the Bahamas, Picasso to Zulu shield graphics. Music, culture, fashion, and design: all encompass Kravitz’s way of life. When creating the collection, Kravitz wanted his supporters to walk into a space and feel comfortable and inspired.

“The collection is a homage to the journeys that I have taken and the people, places, and objects that have inspired me along the way,” the artist said when describing his line.

This limited-edition collaboration united Kravitz Design’s globally-inspired, soulful vibe with CB2’s commitment to quality and cutting-edge style. With his collection, fans and interior design enthusiasts can deck out the living room in a collage of en-vogue materials, including velvet, wood, and metal, for the perfect blend of earthy and elegant. From boucle sofas to funky patterned throw pillows, the Kravtiz Design x CB2 collection to is sure to make your eclectic design dreams come true and pieces you need to create a modern home base.