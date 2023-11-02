Decor Desires: Law Roach’s CB2 Holiday Edit Is Giving Opulent Luxury

Law Roach/CB2

Law Roach is known for being a master of cultivating beautiful, aesthetically pleasing fashion moments for his celebrity clients like Zendaya, but now he’s pivoting into the home decor and interior space by partnering with CB2 to share his unique eye for style with the masses and with an accessible price point, after recently announcing his retirement from celebrity styling. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Roach shared his reasoning for curating the homewares and decor collection with the modern contemporary brand. “When I got the opportunity to partner with this amazing company that is from the city that I’m from, that made me proud and happy,” the Chicago native reveals about the collection, which also consists of his own holiday-inspired edit and ”How to Holiday” guide.

He continued, “It’s the holidays, the happiest time of the year, so to be a part of that and to spread love, joy, and this obtainable opulence and luxury, it just speaks to everything that I am and what I want to do in my career.”

Roach’s love and interest in interiors sparked from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it did for a lot of us. The pandemic forced him to think outside the box, incorporate more character and color within his home, and move away from his original monochromatic color palette, to cultivate a more festive home. That approach is incorporated into his CB2 holiday homewares edit, as it includes a variety of accessories for the kitchen, living area, and beyond inspired by his beautiful bungalow in Los Angeles. The collection boasts, metallics (which makes sense due to the glitzy nature of the holidays) notes of pink, a dazzling assortment of ornaments, table toppers, and more that embraces opulence. He encourages his fans and supporters of the collection to embrace his fabulosity. “Let’s live in whatever we think opulence means to us. Let’s have fun and let’s share that spirit with whoever we choose to spend our holidays with, whether that looks like one or 100,” he says to PEOPLE.

As far as his favorite collection item, the CB2 Toast Black Bar Cart takes the top spot because according to Roach, it makes for a “really chic Instagrammable moment” for when his guests are making cocktails, and reminds him of the vintage bar carts he saw while thrifting with his grandmother when he was younger.

See our favorite selections from the holiday edit below, which will be available for purchase soon:

Marie Green Couple Cocktail Glass:

Delicate proportions and an ultra-saturated color story raise a glass to retro glamour in this colorful update by Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza. Taking shape with a broad bowl and shorter, more casual stem, this vibrant interpretation of the classic coupe is inspired by the core hues in Azeeza’s garment collections. Use it to showcase sparkling cocktails—or anything else you mix up.

Bordeaux Black and White Glass Christmas Tree (Ornaments set of 8):

A nod to vintage European design, hand-painted glass ornaments feature striking black and white stripes on unique silhouettes. It is topped with a gold cap and sheer black ribbon for hanging. Set of eight includes four tall and four wide ornaments.

Marta Ombre Plum Double Old-Fashioned Glass:

CB2’s ever-popular Marta glass serves double old-fashioned in ombre plum and amber for our collection with Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza. Inspired by how rich colors affect her mood, Azeeza marries beautiful plum and amber hues with a micro-thin silhouette as part of her thoughtful approach to how she “colored the world of CB2.” Layer with other drinkware from the Marta collection for a vibrant dining color story.

Elle Clear and Amber Crystal Christmas Tree:

Breathtaking in its materiality, the Christmas tree stacks crystal balls atop each other to create a dazzling display. Made with a type of glass often chosen for chandeliers due to its high optical clarity, it’s tinted with amber tones for a mesmerizing decorative moment.

Faux-led Champagne Pine Christmas Tree:

Traditional pine gets a luxe refresh in soft champagne. Over seven feet with 500 twinkling white lights, the tree instantly adds a warm and festive glow to any room.

See some fun holiday advice from Law Roach:

More is more, and less is a bore.