Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Sara Marley Just Turned 16 With A Great Gatsby-Style Birthday Bash

Lauryn Hill‘s daughter Sara Marley is now a 16-year-old and the beauty had a birthday party to celebrate her Sweet Sixteen. Her father, Rohan Marley, 51, posted some snaps from the celebration, which seemed to be a Great Gatsby, Roaring ’20s themed soiree at Cipriani in NYC, on Instagram.

“My Princess ‘ we have so much beautiful memories in this moment … I Love You @whoissaramarley,” he began his caption. “Thank You to Your amazing Mothwr [sic] @mslaurynhill no one does it better 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤.”

Sara commented on the birthday tribute and replied, “I love you dad.”

The teen, who is a perfect mix of her mother and father, looked stunning in a strapless sparkly Galia Lahav gown, pearl necklaces, and a white fur. She also wore a shorter above-the-knee strapless dress with white pearls and her hair in a wavy short style.

In the clips shared by Rohan, Sara can be seen dancing with her father, lovingly embracing her mother, and celebrating with loved ones in the massive space.

The legendary Hill, 48, shares five children with Rohan in Zion, Selah, Joshua, John and Sara. The “Killing Me Softly” singer also has a son named Micah, the youngest of the bunch. However, it is unknown who his father is.

Zion and Joshua have made Hill a grandmother, with Zion welcoming son Zephaniah and daughter Azaria, and Joshua having son Caleb. And outside of having a lavish sixteenth birthday bash, Sara is a showstopping athlete, with her dad sharing videos of the teen leaving competition in the dust on the track and knocking down buckets on the basketball court, her parents proudly watching.

Hill previously said that being a parent, a great one, was of the utmost importance to her.

“Like any woman on the planet who decides to have children, that’s an extremely important role,” she told The Guardian in 2003. “You have these empty vessels that you have to fill with all the information, and all the knowledge and all the proper tools for them to end up being happy, healthy, compassionate, caring people. That’s really crucial to me. So I love music, and I always put my 100% into making music, but now I have to put 200% into being a mother.”

It’s beautiful to see what a breathtaking beauty Sara is growing up to be. Happiest of birthdays!