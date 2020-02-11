8 Last Minute Ways To Spend A Romantic Valentine’s Day in Washington D.C.

This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re local to DC, or planning a weekend escape, the city has plenty of options to cater to your inner romantic. Nibble chocolates in your private igloo at the Watergate Hotel, enjoy a 5-course meal at some of the best fine dining restaurants the city has to offer, show your competitive spirit with axe throwing or star-gaze from the terrace of a penthouse suite at the Hamilton. When it comes to love — the sky’s the limit and the activities are endless.
Here are some ideas for the perfect date-night in the Nation’s Capital.
01
Winter Igloos at Watergate Hotel
Looking for any excuse to hug up on your loved one this Valentine’s Day? First, take them to dinner at the hotel’s Kingbird restaurant, where views of the Potomac River are stunning and sure to put you in the mood. Then, warm up to some post dinner cocktails in a cozy (and also Instagrammable) winter igloos. These heated igloos are located on the patio of the Next Whisky Bar and can accommodate up to eight guests each — so enjoy the evening solo or with other couples!
02
The Occidental
Celebrate your love in classic D.C. style with The Occidental’s four-course prix fixe dinner, available February 14th and 15th. With crave-worthy food being served, it's the perfect spot to dine in on Valentine’s Day (or any other special occasion for that matter) Priced at $95 per person, the meal includes five courses with the option of $20 Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne by the glass, and 20% off of wines by the bottle.
03
The Pembroke
Start your Valentine’s with some sparkle at The Pembroke, where guests will be welcomed with a complimentary amuse-bouche along with a glass of bubbly before your meal begins. Enjoy three courses for $79 per person, ending with a petit pour to cap off an evening of romance.
04
THRōW Social
Make a lasting and memorable impression this Valentine’s Day by doing something exciting & fun that you can talk about for years to come (if you let your partner win of course). THRōW Social DC and Kick Axe Throwing is DC’s newest social games concept located in Ivy City and it is cool as hell. Not to mention, there are plenty of activities to show your fun and playful side — with 12 axe-throwing ranges on the first floor, five curling rinks and six FootBowl (soccer + bowling).
05
Lutèce by Bonaparte
Wrap your Valentine’s Day in Parisian romance with dinner at the cozy and chic Lutèce by Bonaparte. For $70 per person, enjoy three courses from Chef Martin Senoville, with wine and champagne specials available upon request.
06
Serenata
Add some of that famous Latin fire to your romantic evening with Serenata’s “Love Bites” Valentine’s Day menu. For $90 per couple, guests are treated to five courses including either a wine or cocktail pairing with
07
The Hamilton Hotel
The Hamilton Hotel is a newly-renovated, boutique property near DC’s Logan Circle and it surely a winner. Not only does the hotel have an unbeatable location, you’re in the center of the city, so you’re simply footsteps away from some of the city’s best restaurants, shops and attractions — making it perfect for a Valentine’s Day staycation. And if you don’t want to venture too far for food, be sure to stop by the hotel’s chic Italian restaurant, Via Sophia for a bite of what you’ll consider to be some of the best food in the bustling area — and that’s saying a lot!
08
12 Stories
Single, but still looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Head to 12 Stories for a Single in the City party, hosted by Bumble. From 9pm to 1am, enjoy specially priced Casamigos Valentine’s-themed cocktails, and receive a complimentary ticket redeemable for a drink at the bar when you show your Bumble app. Hop into the Bumble photo booth to snap a shot with your new crush, or pile in with your friends to celebrate being single in the city.