How To Take A Last-Minute Trip To Las Vegas For The Super Bowl Without Going Broke

Getty Images

FOMO is a powerful thing. The allure of having an unforgettable experience during one of the biggest and busiest weekends on the calendar will have you considering some crazy things – like maybe it’s not too late for you to get over to Vegas for the Super Bowl.

Crazy, yes. Out of the question? No. Expensive? That depends.

With the U.S. Travel Association projecting that nearly half a million visitors will be in Sin City for the event (and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce forecasting $215 million in spending), things can get pricey. But you can have a ball without having to be at the big game, as there are block parties, fan experiences, and a whole host of happenings taking place in the city to partake in. And you can make it to Sin City without completely maxing out your credit card.

Becky Blaine, travel industry editor at The Points Guy with more than 19 years of experience in the tourism industry, says flights are still available as more than 60 additional options have been added by airlines at the Las Vegas Airport this weekend. And being smart about where you rest your head, not being too particular about location, can help you keep some coins, too.

“For flights, booking using points or miles can be helpful and could save you money,” she says. “You can cancel most award tickets and get your miles back at no penalty.”

She adds, “If you are looking for a hotel though, most hotels that are a part of the official NFL room block will have a three-night minimum stay. Looking for a hotel a bit farther away from the action and slightly off the Las Vegas Strip might be a better bet.”

When you start looking for accommodations, comparison is important. What you might find on a travel agency site could be a lot different than what you’ll see directly on a hotel’s page.

“Since hotels will likely block out award redemptions during this time, though it never hurts to check, you should search either by hotel or use an aggregator like Priceline or Booking.com to see what hotel rates are going for,” she shares. “Compare those prices to direct bookings on the hotel’s website to see what is the better deal.”

“Don’t forget about credit card travel portals like AmexTravel if you have the Platinum Card from American Express or the Chase Travel Portal if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve cards and want elite-like perks such as guaranteed 4 p.m. late checkout and breakfast for two daily,” Blaine adds.

She notes that with all the buzz around Taylor Swift being present to support her Kansas City Chiefs beau Travis Kelce, not to mention the fact that Usher is going to put on a show for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, demand to be in Sin City will be high. But last-minute deals on flights and hotels are still possible if they’re not filling up as forecasted. Also, if you opt to leave later, make a vacation out of it, you can avoid some return flight frenzy and high prices.

But as the kids say, you only live once. If Las Vegas is calling you, it’s not too late to answer that call. Just plan smart, be flexible and you too can be in town for Super Bowl Sunday.