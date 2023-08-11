Jungalow’s Justina Blakeney Partners With Kohler To Help Launch Their Limited-Edition Heritage Colors Collection

Kohler

In honor of the company’s 150th anniversary, Kohler has officially launched the Heritage Colors Collection featuring vintage Spring Green and Peachblow colors on select kitchen and bath products now available for purchase. The Heritage Colors Collection showcases Kohler’s design leadership and celebrates the dynamic use of color as an innovative movement within the global company’s iconic legacy.

Kohler first introduced vibrant, colorful products in 1927 to great acclaim and inspired turn-of-the-century America to look beyond the utilitarian white fixtures of the day. The bold, colorful products created a cataclysmic shift within residential design space, bringing warmth and personality into the home – and gracious living into everyday life. In celebration of the anniversary, more than 100,000 votes were cast to bring vintage colors Spring Green and Peachblow back to the modern day. Two long-time Kohler partners known for colorful designs have taken these historic shades into modern-day bathrooms to inspire you to live a brighter life.

To help celebrate the launch, color authorities and renowned designers Justina Blakeney and Jonathan Adler each showcase their unique style and creativity by designing inspirational bathroom spaces with Heritage Colors Collection products. Known for creating vibrant rooms full of life, Blakeney demonstrates how the iconic Peachblow color can be incorporated into the home to help accentuate personal style when designing kitchen and bath spaces.

Blakeney is a designer, artist, entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author. She is the founder and creative director of the home decor brand, Jungalow and the author of several design books, including Jungalow: Decorate Wild and The New Bohemians book series. Her wildly popular collections feature her hand-painted artwork and span across home decor, furniture, stationery, textiles, travel, kids, and accessories. Blakeney’s newest collection, Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow, is available at Target stores and Target.com. She recently launched the Jungalow Pop-Up shop: a creative and retail space full of color, patterns, plants, and community events on Melrose Ave in West Hollywood. Blakeney lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jason, child Ida, and 52 house plants.

We spoke with Blakeney about being tapped as the color ambassador for Kohler and design choices for this collection.

ESSENCE: How do you feel about being selected as an ambassador for the Heritage Colors Collection?

Justina Blakeney: When I first heard Kohler was relaunching heritage colors, I got very excited. I’ve been a fan of colorful fixtures my whole life and have worked with Kohler quite a bit over the years, and as a huge fan of color and Kohler, I am the perfect fit for this project.

What did your role entail?

My role has entailed working alongside the Kohler team to get the word out about the heritage colors and to help inspire people to see how the colors can work in a modern setting. First, we had a fun campaign where our communities voted on colors to bring back. Then, I got to design a bathroom using the “Peachblow” fixtures and share my take on incorporating colorful fixtures.

You’ve been “team Peachblow” since Heritage Color voting began. Share how you took the 1934 Peachblow into modern glory with a space full of current Kohler products.

Yes! I’m a big fan of the Peachblow colorway! I love how it has vintage charm but also feels modern. I used the color as a jumping-off place for my design and added emerald, black, white, and gold accents. All too often, white becomes a default color in bathrooms, and I love how the colored fixtures allow for more freedom and fun to be creative and intentional around color palettes in the bathroom.

Justina Blakeney

As an ambassador, how did you add your unique design touch of boho vibes when designing aspirational bathroom spaces?

I wanted the design to be inspired by art-deco bathrooms as a nod to Kohler’s heritage colors from that time, but I also wanted to put my spin on it. We mixed several tile types and colors and laid them out in a ‘pyramid’ motif, making the design stand out. The “Tone” faucets that feature Matte Black and Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass add to the eclectic feel of the space. We also included decorative accents in natural materials and lots of plants, making the whole area come alive. I love how it feels slightly nostalgic — kind of “Old Hollywood” but also completely new and fresh.

What’s so unique about the Peachblow color? How does it fit into your design aesthetic?

The Peachblow color is so great because of how it can easily go with any color palette. The color can work as a neutral, but a neutral that adds a soothing vibe to a space and that’s not boring! The color fits into my design aesthetic because of its warmth and its ability to be easily layered into colorful spaces.

Share how you would style the selected Kohler products.

When styling bathrooms, I like to create a space that feels like a blissful retreat — a respite from the outside. This Peachblow bathroom can feel vibrant, colorful, and energizing in the morning but more neutral, calm, and relaxing at night. I love how the claw-foot tub in the window allows for an indoor/outdoor feel (and a view!) for maximal relation, and plants and natural materials work so well with the Peachblow color to create a truly relaxing experience.



How might one design the Peachblow products in their home?

Peachblow products can elevate a space and add personality and charm to any bathroom. Why should white always be the default color when colors can lift mood and make a person feel great? I’m excited to see people embracing design to increase the quality of life. Color is such an easy, accessible way to bring joy into our lives, even in the most quiet and private of spaces.

You can now shop Kohler’s Heritage Colors Collection, here.