Kirk Franklin’s Son Caziah Is Engaged! ‘My Young King Has Found His Queen’

Proud parents Kirk and Tammy Franklin are beaming right now because their son, Caziah Franklin, just announced his engagement. Caziah posted the news on Instagram paired with an image of him popping the question to his love, Alena Pitts, on the beach. The news was presented in a shared post from the couple.

“There’s nothing we could say that would give this moment justice,” the caption read. “Yay we’re getting married! Xoxo.”

Tammy hopped on the post to publicly share her excitement for her son and her future daughter-in-law. “Love you both so much🤎,” she wrote in the comments.

Kirk didn’t hold back the loving words either. He dedicated a post to the couple on his personal Instagram page.

“My young king has found his queen,” he began the caption. “I’m going to miss my little boy….But I know he needs to grow so his future bride and the entire world can benefit from the man he’s become. His new love is a beautiful soul, I pray she feels every ounce of It that we’ve been blessed to give him, because it’s now hers as well. I promise y’all…HE’S READY! CONGRATULATIONS,” Kirk said.

“Thank you for setting the example pop,” Caziah replied. “Love you always🤎.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Caziah Franklin, Kennedy Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Tammy Collins, Carrington Franklin, and Maxx Nakwaasah attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

In a subsequent post, Kirk shared an emotional video of him embracing Caziah at the beach after he proposed to Pitts. In a caption under the post he wrote, “In the list of the mistakes I’ve made, I pray he can dig through the rubble and find something worthy of his journey. God please protect him from the failures of the fatherless. Amen.”

Franklin is a father of five and has a blended family with his wife Tammy Franklin. They both brought one child to the relationship: Tammy had a daughter named Carrington, while Kirk had a son named Kerrion. During their marriage, the couple gave birth to Kennedy who was born in 1997 and Caziah, who was born in 2000.