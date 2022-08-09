Kirk And Rasheeda Frost On Choosing To Be Transparent About Their Relationship On Reality TV: ‘Own Your Truth’

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Reality TV personalities Kirk Frost, 53, and wife Rasheeda, 46, haven’t had the smoothest relationship, but what they have built together is a reminder that there is no cookie cutter formula to lasting love. The two recently spoke to The Shade Room about their relationship and why they feel it’s been important to be transparent over the years about the hurdles they’ve overcome in more than 20 years of marriage.

“I realized early, It’s best to just own your truth. If you’re going to step into the realm of reality television where everybody’s watching, just walk your walk,” Rasheeda told the site.

The couple, who have been married since 1999, have been an open book on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since its premiere in 2012 and it’s certainly been a bumpy ride.

“Everybody in life goes through things and transitions into different things. Different things happen, and at the end of the day, that’s what it is,” she said. “And I just feel like when it comes to us and being on the show, you just own what goes on, deal with it the best way that you can. And honestly, everything that happens —and I say this all the time—is God’s plan.”

Most married couples encounter issues, but not everyone has to navigate those issues in front of millions of strangers. The Frosts have had to work through infidelity, a child outside of their marriage, tension when he was her manager, as well as the day-to-day challenges that come with life and marriage. Nonetheless, they’re seemingly in a better space now and enjoying the fruits of their labor.

“Learn from everything. When things happen, there’s learning lessons in everything that happens. And I learned that some years back,” she said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s really important to really understand that. Everything that happens for you can’t be good because then what the hell [are] you gonna learn?”

Kirk and Rasheeda have certainly learned enough lessons to last a lifetime. They share two sons together in Ky and Karter Frost. Kirk has five children from other relationships.

“At the end of the day, own it, walk the walk, deal with things the best way that you can, [and] find a way that you can channel to block out the negativity.”