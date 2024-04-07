Kevin Durant Explains Why He's Still Single

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Kevin Durant, 35, has been seemingly single for some time and we may finally know why. The Phoenix Suns player recently uploaded a graphic on his Instagram Stories sharing the reasons why he thinks he hasn’t been taken off of the market yet. They include the following:

I’m a massive over thinker I care too deeply I’m a be safe type of guy. Message me when u get home. Have a good night type of guy. I have so much energy. I give my all to people who don’t give me half back I would do anything to make someone happy even if it means I get hurt in the process. I need reassurance all the time. I’ll push you away when I feel like the energy isn’t reciprocated. I love old school romance and that’s just not a thing for our generation.

The last woman the ball player was publicly in a relationship with was former WNBA player and basketball coach Monica Wright. Durant proposed to Wright over a decade ago in 2013. The former couple met in 2006 at a high school all-star game. However, their engagement didn’t last long and Wright opened up about the breakup in 2014.

“Yeah, in my last relationship [with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant], I had to make a decision about compromising myself as a woman. I had to make a decision to leave a relationship, which a lot of people thought I was crazy to leave. There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it,” she said.

Durant also commented on their engagement in the past and admitted he didn’t know how to love Wright the right way.

“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways,” he told GQ in 2015.

Wright has moved on and is now happily married to Michael Rogers. As for Durant, as he’s made clear, he’s single.