Inside Keke Palmer’s Adorable Nursery For Her First-Born Son, Leodis

Keke Palmer is taking motherhood to the next level by collaborating with West Elm Kids to create a haven of happiness and love for her son, Leodis. She recently gave her supporters a glimpse into the peaceful nursery on Instagram. “Just gotta shout out @westelmkids for this incredible nursery they created for my little one, Leo. Seriously, it’s a whole vibe! 🌟 Leo absolutely adores it, and let me tell you, it’s not just a room; it’s a haven of happiness and love. Major gratitude to West Elm Kids for making our space so special!” she captioned the post.

The self-proclaimed millennial diva teamed up with West Elm to curate her 8-month-old son Leo’s nursery with the brand’s Baby and Kids collection. Palmer selected blue and yellow tones, adding various zoo animals around the room, as well as gorgeously crafted bespoke wooden furniture to capture joy. “When I was thinking about how I wanted Leo’s nursery to feel, I knew I needed it to be serene and comfortable while also beautiful and inviting,” Palmer exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He and I both love hanging out in there! It’s not just a room; it’s a haven of happiness and love.”

The space encapsulates happiness and joy, as the nursery walls are painted a light blue and feature posters of the alphabet and animals. She chose a bright yellow shade for the door, a sun-inspired rug, and added her son’s namesake on the wall. The wooden crib matches the side table and changing station. The nursery also includes a wooden bookshelf with painted animals surrounding the space. A stuffed giraffe completes the quaint reading nook. West Elm noted that they were inspired by her roaring personality and fierce, vibrant red carpet looks when creating this sweet jungle-themed space.

The nursery features the design company’s timeless Gemini Collection, which is built to grow with any young child. The theme of the collection is “Festive and Functional.” It lives up to that concept with various durable furniture items like the changing table, which has a removable topper to convert to a dresser. The crib features two mattress heights with the option to convert to a toddler bed. Infused with sunny decor and furniture statements, maximizing space in a sleek and thoughtful manner was also a priority when designing Leo’s 10×12 foot nursery.

Scroll below to see her favorite items from the joyous nursery.

