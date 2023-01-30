Check Out Keke Palmer’s ‘Once Upon A Baby,’ Disney-Themed Shower

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Everyone’s favorite diva, Keke Palmer, is getting ready to welcome her first child, a baby boy, and she celebrated his upcoming arrival in a grand way. The actress had a baby shower with boyfriend Darius Jackson over the weekend and it was nothing short of magical. Maybe a little mythical, too.

Palmer gave followers a glimpse into her fun-filled event, sharing professional photos of herself and Jackson wearing color-coordinated beige outfits.

“A long time ago, in a land not so far…

The King and Queen got together to play,” she wrote in the caption. “The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!”

In a separate post, the 29-year-old star shared clips of the shower with a focus on the creative decor. The party had multiple classic Disney movie themes in one, including Toy Story, The Lion King, Bambi, and Disney’s 101 Dalmations. Each movie seemed to have a separate room and corresponding activities. The Toy story room was especially cute as a displayed a sign read, “To our future and beyond.”

The shower also had a personalized storybook in each room, which seemed to tell the soon-to-be parents’ love story.

In the video caption, the Nope actress thanked the people who helped her pull together her fairytale shower, including popular diaper brand Coterie.

“Thank you soooo much @coterie for making this beautiful baby shower possible. And to you @whambamevents for helping bring to life this fairytale of mine,” she wrote in the caption.

The mother-to-be continued, “From the games to the food by @melbasharlem, to the music by @djmadout and @jey.yung that kept us jamming all night. It was a Chicago, Jersey and Cali connection, a night I’ll never forget. I’m really just so so happy for my family and my baby shower for me and @dvulton more than anything was about celebrating the people we love that have carried us this far!!! We know they will be so good to our baby boy.”

“I wish I took more pictures!!” she added. “Everyone did such a fabulous job it was beautiful. And the party favors courtesy of @baublebar, @drbarbarasturm, @sakaralife, @coterie and hopefully I didn’t forget anyone!!!”

In Instagram stories Palmer shared, guests could be seen making their own body scrubs and indulging in cotton candy and popcorn stations.

Palmer recently revealed she was having a baby boy during an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show. The former Disney star also hinted that she would be having a Pisces or Aries baby, meaning we could be welcoming our little internet nephew in March. She first announced that she was expecting while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3.