Keith Lee Is Returning To Atlanta To Give Its Food A Second Chance — With Security In Tow

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

TikTok food critic Keith Lee, 27, went viral when he reviewed Atlanta restaurants last year. He toured eight cities during 2023 and Atlanta ranked last on the list after he was honest about the poor customer service he experienced. His feedback sparked quite the debate at the time about the city’s food and restaurant culture, with even stars like Cardi B chiming in to say “You could barely order in Atlanta restaurants.”

But Lee believes in second chances and has announced via his TikTok that he’ll be spinning the block on the city as part of an upcoming “Redemption Tour.” However, he made it clear that he’d be coming with security since he’d received death threats following last year’s culinary reckoning. Those threats initially were a deterrent to him returning to Atlanta, but he’s had a change of heart.

“We come in peace. With that being said, we will be protected. It’s people with us who are legal and licensed,” Lee said about the 2024 tour. “We don’t want to have to use them, but we will. My family is going home safe, and I mean that with every bone in my body.”

As mentioned, Atlanta folks weren’t impressed with his opinion last year and it stirred up quite the ruckus online. When customer service wasn’t bad, he was getting preferential treatment because he has notoriety, which he wasn’t feeling.

“If other people perceived me as a normal person and I went to Atlanta to get food, I would have ate nothing. I mean nothing,” Lee said in 2023.

Even Kandi Buruss caught some heat during the TikTok star’s food tour last year. He went with his family to try out the singer’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang, only to be told they couldn’t place a to-go-order and the wait time for a table would be over an hour. However, when someone caught wind of his celebrity status, Lee was told a table was prepped and would be ready for him in five minutes. Lee declined the offer, however.

“As always, I don’t want any special treatment. I wanna be treated like everybody else,” he explained at the time. “I pay for my food like everybody else. I’m a normal person. I’m a normal customer. Things like this is exactly why I do reviews the way I do.”

The RHOA star did post a video on social media explaining why they weren’t doing to-go-orders and offered for Lee to come back. But Lee made clear that he’s going to check out new establishments on his Redemption Tour, giving the ATL a “clean slate.”