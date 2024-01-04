Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Getty

Keisha Nash’s cause of death has been shared. The actress and ex-wife of Forest Whitaker died in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2023, due to alcoholic liver disease, according to TMZ, as they obtained a copy of her death certificate. She was 51. Her death certificate highlights that Nash had lived with the disease for years and acute renal failure as another significant condition that possibly contributed to her death. It also lists Nash’s daughter with Whitaker, True, as the informant of her mother’s death.

According to the document, Nash was buried after a service in Los Angeles on Dec. 20. Her daughter, True, confirmed her mother’s death in an Instagram Story she shared on Dec. 7. “Goodbye, mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True, 25, wrote in a caption over a black-and-white photo of her mother. “The most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

At the time, True also shared a photo of her mother with lyrics from soul singer Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You” playing over the picture. Deadline confirmed the news of Nash’s death with her family at the time.

While Nash shares a daughter with Whitaker, she also has another daughter from a previous relationship named Autumn, who’s 32. According to CBS News, the exes met on the 1994 film Blown Away set after she was cast to play his character’s girlfriend. 1995, Whitaker proposed, and the couple married in 1996 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Aside from True, the pair also share a daughter Sonnet, 27.

Whitaker filed for divorce from Nash after 22 years of marriage in December 2018 and cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, according to PEOPLE. The late actress was also the creator of Kissable Couture, a luxury cosmetics line she started with makeup artist A.J. Crimson.

We wish the entire Nash and Whitaker family healing and peace after a painful and complex loss.