Kehlani ‘Sick To Their Stomach’ After Being Sexually Assaulted By Fan

Singer Kehalni took to Instagram to emotionally recount a sexual assault incident that happened to them while leaving their concert. They said a fan touched them inappropriately and they’ve been “endlessly triggered and mind-blown” since.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in a now-deleted post.

“I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs or ME.

They continued, “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

“This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown,” the 27-year-old said.

In 2021, Kehlani spoke up about actor and photographer Kaalan Walker who was accused by several women of sexual assault and rape. They said they knew him to be aggressive, dangerous, and twisted.

Walker, 27, was sentenced to 50 years to life in October after being convicted of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication. Walker would use social media to contact women, often aspiring models, and lure them in with promises of work opportunities and the chance to meet celebrities.

Days after Kehlani’s post and after an influx of support from social media commenters, they gave fans an update on how they were doing via a TikTok video.

“Hey guys. I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody who has checked in on me or supported me in any way during the last couple of days,” the “Nights Like This” the singer said. “I’m home, I’m good with family.”

Kehlani added that they did not share what happened because they were looking for attention from the press but did so to “set a proper boundary” with their fanbase.