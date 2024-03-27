Former Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Dies Of Sepsis Post Stillbirth

Krystal “Krissy” Anderson, a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader, died from sepsis on March 20, days after having a stillbirth. Her daughter, Charlotte Willow, died at 21 weeks. Her first child, James Charles, also died in infancy, passing at 20 weeks in 2022.

A GoFundMe set up to honor the former cheerleader, which has far exceeded its goal within a week’s time, said Anderson’s “fight with sepsis led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support.” She then “underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive.”

Sepsis occurs when an existing infection sets off a chain reaction that causes the body to fight itself, damaging vital organs in the process. Black women are more than twice at risk of suffering severe maternal sepsis compared to white women.

The tribute on the GoFundMe continued, “In the early hours of March 20, surrounded by her devoted family, sweet Krissy passed away. Her radiant smile could light up the darkest room, and her sassy responses never failed to bring laughter and joy. She loved with her whole heart, leaving an imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

She is survived by her husband, Clayton William Anderson, who spoke with a local Fox affiliate about his beloved wife.

“I feel lost,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in this house and it feels empty.”

The couple wed in July 2021.

Anderson cheered for the Chiefs from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016. After retiring from cheerleading, she worked as a yoga instructor and software engineer, according to her obituary.

It’s especially heartbreaking to know that the former cheerleader died from childbirth complications considering she was a champion for women’s health. During her time as an engineer at Oracle Health, she was awarded a patent for developing software that assesses the risk of postpartum hemorrhage.

“Krystal radiated joy and laughter to everyone she encountered,” the obituary reads. “She was passionate about philanthropy, working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of KC, Gabriella’s Little Library, and the First Hand Foundation. She fiercely advocated for Black women in STEM and women’s health.”

The Chiefs Cheer page on Instagram wrote a heartwarming tribute to the former cheerleader on Instagram. The caption elucidated all of Anderson’s achievements with the squad in addition to her contributions as an alumni. Fans sent condolences, left kind words, and shared warm memories in the comments.

“We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones,” the Chiefs Cheer post concluded. “We will cherish every moment we had with her.”