It’s Time To Go All Out: Your July Horoscope Is Here

Getty

Sometimes, we may feel like an ant stuck in a jar with a lid—until one day, we realize the lid is gone, and the sky is the limit. Neptune, the planet of dreams and manifestation, will transition retrograde in the sign of Pisces on July 2. Sensitivity might be high while we focus on our aspirations and goals. As this sensitivity comes to a head, Chiron—which pushes you to deal with issues surrounding your deepest wounds—will transition into retrograde in the sign of Aries from July 26 until December 4. The theme around this time will be to find ways to use your anger constructively and to empower yourself to heal that inner child.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Are you ready to get creative with your hair care regimen? You’ve been having fun with those protective styles, but you might want to start investing in some quality hair products. Take a deep dive into learning about your curl patterns if you want to make changes. Feeling confident in how you look is key to your self-esteem.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Happy birthday to the spontaneous and high-­spirited lioness. There may be times ahead when all you can do is learn from your experiences and appreciate every stage of growth you’re privileged to go through. Cue ScHoolboy Q’s song “THank god 4 Me”—because this season has made you realize how much you have conquered. There’s still more to do, but you’re on the right track.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Sexual exploration can often lead us on a path of self-discovery, boosting our confidence and generally enhancing our well-being. This may be the perfect moment to delve into interests you have been reluctant to examine. You just might discover some exciting new activities—and even find a summer passion along the way.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Get ready for new beginnings and a possible rebirth, courtesy of the spiritual journey you’re undertaking. You may learn how beneficial support groups can be as you navigate the next era of your life. Know that, with your inner strength, you can find healing for any personal wounds that may arise in this next phase you are entering. You’ve got this!

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Are you evolving if you cannot acknowledge your wrongs? The truth about your past is being revealed. It may be unfortunate timing—but will you make it a triumphant story about overcoming an obstacle, or will it end up being a tale of how circumstances got the better of you? Speak your truth, regardless of what others may think. Love yourself—and embrace your life proudly.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Being judged by those around you never feels good—and it can often lead to self-doubt. Remember that others cannot make you feel inferior without your consent. Try to block out all the negativity that comes your way—and try playing “YA YA” by Beyoncé to set the right tone. Keep the faith. Getting another perspective on things can make a big difference.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

The family that chooses to show up and offer support will stand out to you more than ever as you enter a new chapter in your life. Make sure you’re ready to accept this help—and don’t ignore the sage words and sensible advice they are imparting. Look into becoming a mentor, so you can teach others the wisdom you’ve gained over the years.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Reminiscing about the past can lead you to miss opportunities for brand-new adventures. Let bygones be bygones. Taking a step toward the future may help you change perspective—and this will be useful as you consider upcoming endeavors that may be worthwhile. Stop chasing things that are not chasing you back.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

You have finally come out of retirement from that hermit mode—and shown everyone that you have been about your business the entire time. Ask Siri to play “Art,” by Tyla—because beauty is your name, inside and out. Your friends have missed you being the life of the party; take a moment to reconnect. Your lover will show you that your relationship has a fun side to it, so get ready.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Time is limited, and you love to live on the edge. It would not feel right if you did not add a bit of adventure to your journey. What’s a better adventure than a commitment? You are so used to making choices on a whim—but how has that been working for you? Now is the time to think about what would keep you grounded enough to make an ultimate move to commit.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Investing in your craft and in your future will be the central theme for you this month. Your anxiety level has been rising steadily, due to the recent appearance of stressors you did not anticipate. Try to live in color and learn to be more courageous. Know there is nothing to be afraid of. Remember that you possess a special skill—and that no one can be the star you are. Shine on!

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Going through a breakup during the summer months (or at anytime) can be really hard. However, you should look on the bright side. Maybe it is time to prioritize the things you really want, and that will actually make a difference in your life, before the year ends. You’re not a player—you just crush a lot.