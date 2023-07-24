Jazmine Sullivan Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother: ‘I Don’t Have The Words’

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Grammy award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan is grieving the passing of her mother and shared the news with fans on Monday (July 24).

In an Instagram post using a vintage image of her mom, Pam Sullivan, as a child, she had this to say:

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly,” she wrote. Pam was 64 years old. For those who are followers of Jazmine’s career, it’s known that Pam was one of her managers and her daughter’s biggest supporter.

While it was not shared what her cause of death was, Jazmine has opened up in the past about her mother being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, and noted that Pam’s sister and a few of her aunts had previously battled with the same diagnosis. Mother and daughter both went vegan to take care of their health in the wake of the news. Jazmine also joined in the effort to get other Black women to get screened for breast cancer by getting behind the initiative More Than Just Words with Novartis. Back in 2021, ESSENCE spoke with the singer about her mom, who she called “my everything,”and how she valued her so much more in the wake of her battle.

“It makes you appreciate the time that you have. So it’s like, every second that you have, you want to just live in it and just truly experience it and soak it up because you just never know. Tomorrow, the people that you love the most could be gone. Today, the people that you love the most could be gone,” she told us.

“I found myself actually yesterday, I was a little irritated at her because and I caught myself,” Jazmine added. “I was like, ‘Jazmine, your mom is on this earth with you. She’s alive right now. You could touch her, you could speak to her, you could talk. She could be irritating, she’s still here to even be that.’ I appreciate the fact that she even is still here. There’s a lot of people who just don’t even have that access to their people. They wish they could have those moments where they feel a little perturbed with their loved ones, and I still have that. So it makes you really just appreciate the people that God put in your life and just appreciate every moment. And I really do.”