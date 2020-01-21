Jack Daniel’s Launches Charitable Artwork Auction In Partnership With Art, Beats and Lyrics

Jack Daniel’s is giving back in a major way. Following a financial donation in support of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in December, the brand just launched an online auction in commemoration of the 15 year anniversary of Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L). The highest bidder will be able to walk away with an original AB+L piece curated by Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright of Cult Creative.

“We’re excited to continue our support of NMAAM – providing $15,000 in honor of 15 years – now, with an online art auction,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “The opportunity to bring these entities together on one platform helps to uplift and push forward the true artistic culture that we’ve always valued at Jack Daniel’s.”

Art, Beats + Lyrics is a traveling culture experience that fuses urban art and hip-hop, in major cities such as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and more. Now in its 15th year, AB+L remains vibrant and expands its history of fusing art and hip-hop to NMAAM, a global music destination.

© Kat Goduco Photo/ @katgoduco

“Radio City 2” is set to be the centerpiece of the installation in the current AB+L exhibition and traveling tour. It is available for virtual bidding beginning today, running through February 14. All proceeds will benefit the grand opening of NMAAM in 2020.

Interested in bidding in the online auction? Now’s your chance. Visit NMAAM.org for more details.



