Issa Rae Becomes Airbnb Host, Offers Stay In A Luxe South LA Home For Super Bowl Weekend

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

If you’re an Issa Rae fan, gather here. The 36-year-old Insecure star and creator is giving two lucky people the opportunity to spend the weekend in a lush home located in South Los Angeles, filled with decor that is inspired by the beloved storyteller and her love of the area. Why is she doing this? In her true “I’m rooting for everybody Black” fashion, she wants people to experience the businesses, communities, and culture that influences the excellent work she does on screen.

In case you’re wondering how you can partake, Rae posted a listing on Airbnb. Fans can request to book starting Feb 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT and the stay is from February 12-14, which is Super Bowl weekend and Valentine’s Day.

She announced the news on Twitter: If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an @Airbnb 👀



🏡: https://t.co/12HNnslhPc pic.twitter.com/Y39ybwObj0

Guests can expect a live virtual check-in with Rae followed by many other pleasant surprises and opportunities.

The Airbnb description says the lucky guests will enjoy “Panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills from the outdoor lounge and a stylish mid-century View Park pad decked out with artwork by local Black artists including Maya Iman, Vakseen, and Domonique Brown.” Rae also put together a list of her favorite local landmarks and spots for those interested in exploring. Because every Airbnb stay should have a little pampering on the side, the winners will also get a catered “Game Day” dinner for Super Bowl Sunday courtesy of Worldwide Tacos, wine, and some Sinna Naturals hair care products, a brand she co-owns. Note that it’s not a competition, so whoever books first gets the stay, which is $56 a night. They’ll also be responsible for their own travel to and from the home.

The days ones who have been watching Rae closely are likely aware of the work she does to support Black people in general, but especially Black business owners. Recent examples include her partnering with American Express in 2021 to promote their ByBlack program, which is the first of its kind nationwide certification for Black business owners. She curated the businesses for a ByBlack Bazaar pop-up marketplace in Downtown LA last December. There’s also the Insecure Fest, which was a block party Rae threw that showcased businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs.

Considering her track record, it isn’t shocking that Rae has chosen to give people a luxurious experience while exposing them to all the great things to see and do, and people to support, in her hometown. “You may have heard that I’m rooting for everybody Black – and this mission is inspired by my LA community,” she says in her Airbnb superhost profile. “During this epic weekend, I hope you come to appreciate my community’s rich history and its many contributions to LA.”

See the full photos over at her listing on Airbnb.com.