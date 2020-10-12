During the Girls United 2020 Summit, critical conversations kicked off the virtual event. From encouraging viewers to vote to a powerful spoken word poem dedicated to Breonna Taylor, while providing entertainment, the event also touched on social issues that are important to the Gen-Z community.

Following a sound-off on the election by actress Sierra Carpi, a panel moderated by Ianne Feilds Stewart featured activist Leyna Bloom, Tori Cooper, Isis King discusses confronting prejudice in the queer community, specially tailoring to Black trans women.

Together, the dynamic group discussed issues within the Blac trans community pointing out that their has been prejudice within the Black community with birthed the “Black Trans Lives Matter” movement. “We need to eliminate the toxic masculinity that happens within our community,” exclaimed King. While these four women have been voices and figures within the queer community they ended their conversation with what they hope to give to the next generation. See this panel’s insightful dialogue above.

For more of everything you missed at the Girls United Virtual Summit, including a replay of the full show, visit essencestudios.com.

