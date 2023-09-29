Living Well: After Trying Out The iPhone 15 Plus, Here’s What You Should Know

For some people, upon hearing the news that Apple was preparing to release the iPhone 15, they were more than ready to forgo their iPhone of the moment for the newest, hottest thing smoking. Lines were waited in, trade-ins were made, all in the hopes that the newest model would be the game changer at a time when tech giants are dropping new smartphones like hot cakes.

But do you need the 15? Let’s chat.

That’s something I’ve asked myself about iPhones for the last few years. I’ve gone back and forth in having them, an off-again, on-again girl, last owning the 13 but always thinking, it’s different, I guess, but more of the same. Still I decided to test out the 15, the Plus specifically, to see if this iteration would prove that it’s, indeed, different.

There are some important changes. For instance, the new design offers the phone in four pastel colors and black, but the colors are not just a fun, splashy tone on the back. The color is actually built into the back glass offering a matte finish with a soft shade of your choice (the back of the 15 and 15 Plus are aluminum while the Pro and Pro Max are titanium, so no color for the latter.),

For those who splurged previously on the 14 Pro, you may be familiar with a feature now available on all 15 models, which is the Dynamic Island. In addition to displaying useful info and allowing you to be in tune with multiple apps at one time, it also is the spot where the phone’s front-facing TrueDepth camera sits (which recognizes you for Face ID).

Speaking of the camera, Apple has upgraded the megapixels big time for this new model. Now at 48 MP, the camera allows for next-generation portraits that preserve rich colors and textures, including when capturing a variety of skin tones and materials on clothing (and you don’t have to choose Portrait Mode to use it when taking a photo now). It also has a 4x zoom range, going up to 10x on the Pro.

And as you’ve probably already heard, this latest model left behind the lightning cable in favor of the USB-C, which is helpful for those who have Mac computers and can utilize the same cable moving forward instead of worrying you’ll forget to carry the two.

And while this isn’t about the phone alone, the new cases for the 15 are impressive, too. Apple’s FineWoven Case with MagSafe is sophisticated and soft and makes it easier to keep the phone in hand. And the additional FineWoven Wallet to attach to the back makes it easier for you to carry less because you can secure your credit cards, IDs, transportation cards and more inside of it. Mix and match the colors for the case and the wallet for a chic look.

In the end, the most dynamic of changes are happening with the iPhone 15 Pro, including the creation of an action button in place of the usual ring/silent switch, (You can customize that button to be whatever app you use most often, from launching your camera immediately to going into DND mode and more), and the advanced camera system offering the telephoto feature to magnify images. But the 15 and 15 Plus are not the red-headed stepsisters. They start at $799 based on memory, and as mentioned, with the increase in megapixels from the 14, the photos, of course, are immaculate. Even in night mode, images come out so much sharper than you would expect. The battery life is good too (and you can view the battery cycle count now). The Plus is also a good size without being bulky, and has a nice contoured design.

Those are the things I noticed immediately that made the phone feel special. Now, is it the phone for you? That depends on what you want. I think for people who are big on taking vivid photos, content creation and capturing crystal clear video, the 15 is your best bet (the Pro models even more so, of course). If you like a simple, classic design with a pop of color, you can’t go wrong. And if you love the simplicity of Apple products, you already know what to do.

But if you wan’t something truly outside of the box, honestly, there are other options out there to consider. As a busy working mom, I’ve become more partial to phones that are flexible. Literally. Like foldable smartphones, allowing me to open them up and get emails churned out fast, and then switch them to mini TVs for my kids when necessary. I like things that look different and operate that way, too. So maybe the 15 wasn’t meant to be my go-to gadget. It could But based on the reaction to the phone from a few of my fellow tech geek comrades, it’s not disappointing its intended audience. So while it may not be my first choice for a phone, it just might be the perfect one for you.

Learn more about it and compare all the models over at Apple.com.