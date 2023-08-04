Here Are The 10 Most Instagrammable Interior Design Trends, From ​​Farmhouse To Minimalist

Getty

As much as interior design trends come and go, it can be challenging to understand what’s trending and making an impact offline. Social media, specifically Instagram, ’s a great platform to source interior inspiration and doubles down as a window to see how other people decorate their homes and spaces.

Real estate company, RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, has analyzed some of Instagram’s most popular interior trends and ranked them. They found that one of Instagram’s most popular design trends is #farmhousestyle, with 4.6M posts. The farmhouse interior trend combines simple, practical, and rustic features. Next, second in the ranking is #rusticdecor, with 4.2M posts. Rustic interior style is laid back and easy, with many natural features, including wooden beams and stone, to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The hygge trend comes in third with 2,054,211 posts. Originating in Denmark, hygge is all about living comfortably and encouraging feelings of coziness. After entering the mainstream in 2017, it has made its way into the interior world, with many using this ethos to create a cozy home. As this trend is about feeling safe and comfortable, it can be interpreted in many ways, making it easy to incorporate into any home – think candles, fluffy rugs, soft throws, and cushions.

The neutral interior trend is coming in fourth, with 1,791,539 posts on the platform. Similarly to rustic, the neutral trend is about making the most of natural features and light. The color palette consists of beige tones, whites, greys, and shades of brown. This interior trend is broad, so a lot more freedom can be had with this style.

The shabby chic decor trend is in fifth place, with 1.7M posts. A few features of this trend involve using vintage furniture that may be a little worn and a soft color palette, mixing modern and vintage pieces to create a room full of character. The three most popular hashtags for this trend are #shabbychicdecor, #shabbychichome, and #shabbychicinterior.

Terrazzo features in sixth place, totaling 847K posts. Terrazzo is a composite material, a popular trend in flooring. It comprises small pieces of stone, glass, or marble bound together with cement and then polished for a smooth finish. The most popular hashtags for this trend were: #terrazzo, #terrazzodesign and #terrazzodecor.

Coming in seventh place is the minimalist design trend, with 556K Instagram posts. Using mainly a monochromatic color scheme, this interior style is simple and uncluttered – less is more with this trend. Some hashtags used for this trend are #minimalistinterior, #minimalistdecor, and #minimalisthome.

Mid-century Modern design is eighth on the list, with 258K posts on the platform. Functional pieces, clean lines, and contrasting materials and fabrics are just a few of the features of mid-century modern.

Ninth on this list is black interiors. This has 24K posts on Instagram. This trend can be featured anywhere in the home, whether a black kitchen, walls, or furniture; this trend can transform a home into a more stylish and timeless setting.

The tenth on the list is Industrial. With 13K posts on Instagram, using hashtags such as #industrialdecor, #industrialinterior, #industrialhomedecor, #industrialhome. Exposed brick, metal fixtures, and a neutral color palette are included in this trend. This style is practical, and there are many ways to interpret it, hence its popularity on Instagram.