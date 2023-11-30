‘If Not For My Girls’ Up Close And Personal

As the new year approaches we’re hoping it’s the best year yet, but it’s also the “Era of Disruption.” When we say disruption we mean, disturbing the status quo, living unapologetically and most important in OUR truth. During the impactful 2023 Girls United Summit our ladies did just that, as they held nothing back during our candid conversation!

The season five cast of ‘If Not For My Girls’, Muni Long, BIA and Pretty Vee took to the stage to get candid with fans like never before. These ladies, all excelling in their respective fields, left it all on the floor as they discussed a plethora of topics with their audience ranging from sisterhood, faith, family and soft launching your “BAE” online. The relatable struggles of meal prep and fashion kept the laughter flowing. The ladies were open,vulnerable and transparent, even answered questions directly from the audience, in what felt like an intimate convo with you and your girls!

To catch up on the current season of ‘If Not For My Girls’ head over to essence.com/if-not-for-my-girls.