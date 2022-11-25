Star Gazing: See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving 2022

We’re currently recovering from our “low-vibrational” plates. Still, we wanted to shine a light on the celebrities who gathered around the table with their families, participated in community service, or simply showed themselves self-love on Thanksgiving.

These celebrities honor their families by upholding values of kindness, gratitude, and appreciation for increased wellness, peace, and service – showing the importance of togetherness and love during this holiday season. Scroll through these celebrity Thanksgiving photos and videos to see how your favorite stars enjoyed the day.

Veteran meteorologist Al Roker, who has taken a medical leave of absence from the Today show due to blood clots, left the hospital Thursday to return home for Thanksgiving.

“So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner,” he wrote.

He was grateful to rejoin his family for Thanksgiving and shared, “So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family.”

RHOA star Kandi Burruss took to the streets of Atlanta to help those in need during the holiday with her non-profit organization KandiCares.

Coming off the heels of her epic 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance, legendary songstress Mariah Carey had a fabulous family gathering. She mentioned in the below video that her “anointed greens” were missing this year.

“We had an amazing Thanksgiving dinner; only one thing was missing!” she said.

Oprah hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at her home with a Cece Winans-styled prayer. She wrote on Instagram, “My daughter-girl @thando_d is working away and couldn’t make Thanksgiving this year, so she sent me this beautiful song by @cecewinans titled “Goodness of God.” It was such a blessing in my life that we tried something a little different at my table, and instead of saying a blessing before the food, we sang out loud. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours 🫶🏾🙏🏾🎶”

Tia Mowry showed herself some self-love over the holiday and gratitude for her community during her transition.

Usher also gave back to his community this year. He wrote, “For those in need of a family…so happy that we are blessed to be a blessing. Thank you all for sharing the love this holiday day season.”

Diddy hosted his own #DiddyGiving Thanksgiving and partnered with Yung Miami to give back to the homeless community in Miami.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade celebrated a #WadesThanksgiving in style by having loved ones and celebrity friends sit at a beautifully decorated white table. The couple had catered food from Chef Pratt and ended the night with a karaoke sing-off.

Tamar Braxton and her sisters showed their Braxton Family Values with a Thanksgiving feast. This year was their first-holiday celebration without their sister, Traci Braxton.