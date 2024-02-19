How Much Sex Should You Have With Your Partner?

Getty

Is there really a specific number you can apply to how much sex you should be having with your partner? It’s hard to say. However, recent research reveals that having sex once a week brings a stronger connection with your partner and along with great relationship satisfaction, but the frequency of sex is dependent on your relationship dynamics and what’s enjoyable for you. There are also several underlying factors that can contribute to having less sex than usual with your partner.

Here are certain factors that can affect how often a couple has sex:

A person’s overall health: Sometimes, the lack of sex drive or desire can be due to medical conditions, medications, and stress. More specifically, for example, women experiencing hormonal changes during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. Additionally, males with low testosterone may become less interested in sex. Depression and antidepressants can also decrease and alter a person’s libido.

Age: People may be more likely to have less sex as they age. This can have an association with a person’s health and hormonal changes.

Relationship changes: As life continues, things change, especially if you’re in a long-term relationship. It is imperative for couples to recognize how things have changed in their relationship and then develop and maintain open communication to discuss their sexual needs.

Life events: Work or family responsibilities, including day-to-day responsibilities, leaving you tired and preoccupied. As a solution, couples should try to schedule date nights and nurture their relationship.

Here’s what you could do to have more sex with your partner:

Try attending sex therapy with your partner to boost your sex drive. Sex therapy usually includes regular appointments to discuss sexual interests, desires, and needs openly with your partner. Some therapists may even include homework that will explore themes: experimentation, sensate focus, education, and communication:

Experimentation: This technique can include role play, using sex toys, or trying different positions.

Sensate focus: These are mainly trust exercises. Couples can leverage this technique by touching that is not sexual, then progress to touching the genitals, and ending with penetration.

Education: The therapists or sex experts can share learning resources, such as books or various exercises.

Communication: The therapist may ask people to practice open communication about their sexual needs.