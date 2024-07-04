Where To Stay In New Orleans During The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Courtesy of the Dew Drop Inn & Hotel

By now, you’ve probably already booked your rooms. Anyone who has ever planned to come down to New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival of Culture knows that the sooner you book a room, the better off you will be. But if you need help, because perhaps you’re a last-minute attendee who decided to join some friends or a loved one in The Big Easy for some fun, we can assist you.

There are not a lot of Black-owned lodging spaces in NOLA besides things like Airbnb rentals. But a few should be on your radar for this trip, or anytime you’re set to return to the city. We’ve also dropped in a few heavy-hitters (not Black-owned) in hospitality that should definitely have space for you at the last minute, as well as boutique spots, which are always a vibe.

The Dew Drop Inn Hotel & Lounge is about two miles from the French Quarter in the Garden/Uptown District. It is an intimate music venue and boutique hotel that has been around since the 1930s. Celebrities like Little Richard and Ray Charles were among former celebrity guests.

This contemporary bed and breakfast is not too far from the historic Irish Channel neighborhood. You can rent the entire upstairs or downstairs unit, which is ideal for groups traveling together. The private courtyard and jet tubs are also pluses.

Overlooking the Mississippi River is a quaint bed and breakfast, The Hubbard Mansion. Slightly over two decades ago, Don Hubbard built the home for his wife, making their mark as the second Black family to own property on St. Charles Avenue. You’ll see Hubbard family photographs and artifacts throughout the house, adding a unique flair. Yes, the home is a short drive from The French Quarter and other attractions like the zoo, but the real highlight of any guest experience is meeting Mr. Don. He has a vibrant and welcoming spirit that is beyond comforting. He is a living legend who will gladly share stories of his life’s political work, including during the civil rights movement.

The Eliza Jane is an endearing boutique hotel in downtown New Orleans. It draws inspiration from Eliza Jane Nicholson (penname Pearl Rivers), a local poet from the 19th century who became the first woman publisher of a major newspaper in America. Even more iconic, the hotel is a renovated newspaper office. It has nods to 19th-century charm, and things like typewriters are used as decor. There’s still a modern touch, and its prime location keeps you near all the festival action.

The Big Names

If bed and breakfasts and spots steeped with history aren’t necessarily drawing you in, check for availability at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel if you want to be on Canal Street. You’ll be steps away from the casino and the lure of Bourbon Street. Or, try your luck booking across the street at the New Orleans Marriott. They have some of the most sweeping views of the river and city. At both places, I love the lobby bars. And if you have status, the executive lounge happy hours are top-notch.