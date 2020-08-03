Is there anything that Tia Mowry-Hardrict can’t do?

Besides being an award-winning actress, author, entrepreneur, and mom of two, she found the time to develop a home decor collection while managing all of those jobs — during a quarantine no less.

Working with nine different independent sellers, Mowry-Hardrict launched Etsy’s first-ever celebrity collaboration which is available for purchase today.

From white ceramic pitchers to bud vases and patterned platters, you’ll be able to transform your home into the wellness sanctuary that you’ve always dreamed of. “The Tia Mowry x Etsy collection has incredible pieces for decor and also entertaining essentials, and that’s me, that’s my lifestyle,” Mowry-Hardrict said in a statement about her exclusive array of co-designed goods.

She continues, “To be able to collaborate with female makers and come up with some incredible pieces was a wonderful experience,” she says. “What I love about these pieces is that they’re functional and practical, but also beautiful.” The collection — which is composed mostly of neutral-palettes and hues — includes a variety of small, everyday essentials: baskets that can easily store kids’ toys, shallow vessels for safe-keeping jewelry, and simple ceramics that make even leftovers feel special.

In a particularly stressful time, Mowry-Hardrict believes in design that feels calm and cozy. “When I come home, it’s all about having a zen space where I feel at peace,” she says.

With prices that start at just $22, the collection features decorative touches at achievable price points perfect for elevating your daily rituals.

“For me, entertaining is not just about a party. It’s about creating memories and bringing people into your home and laughing and making them smile,” Mowry-Hardrict says. “It’s how I nurture, it’s how I give. That’s what inspired this whole collaboration.”

Scroll below to see some of the cutest pieces from Mowry-Hardrict’s Etsy line.