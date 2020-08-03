Tia Mowry Partners With Etsy On New Home Decor Collection
By Kimberly Wilson ·

Is there anything that Tia Mowry-Hardrict can’t do?

Besides being an award-winning actress, author, entrepreneur, and mom of two, she found the time to develop a home decor collection while managing all of those jobs — during a quarantine no less.

Working with nine different independent sellers, Mowry-Hardrict launched Etsy’s first-ever celebrity collaboration which is available for purchase today.

From white ceramic pitchers to bud vases and patterned platters, you’ll be able to transform your home into the wellness sanctuary that you’ve always dreamed of. “The Tia Mowry x Etsy collection has incredible pieces for decor and also entertaining essentials, and that’s me, that’s my lifestyle,” Mowry-Hardrict said in a statement about her exclusive array of co-designed goods.

She continues, “To be able to collaborate with female makers and come up with some incredible pieces was a wonderful experience,” she says. “What I love about these pieces is that they’re functional and practical, but also beautiful.” The collection — which is composed mostly of neutral-palettes and hues — includes a variety of small, everyday essentials: baskets that can easily store kids’ toys, shallow vessels for safe-keeping jewelry, and simple ceramics that make even leftovers feel special.

In a particularly stressful time, Mowry-Hardrict believes in design that feels calm and cozy. “When I come home, it’s all about having a zen space where I feel at peace,” she says.

With prices that start at just $22, the collection features decorative touches at achievable price points perfect for elevating your daily rituals.

“For me, entertaining is not just about a party. It’s about creating memories and bringing people into your home and laughing and making them smile,” Mowry-Hardrict says. “It’s how I nurture, it’s how I give. That’s what inspired this whole collaboration.”

Scroll below to see some of the cutest pieces from Mowry-Hardrict’s Etsy line.

01
Geo Tassel Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover
A little contrast never hurt anybody! The oversized tasseled corners make this cotton black and white graphic pillow cover both a classic and a trendy must-have to cozy up your space.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at Etsy $90 SHOP NOW
02
Natural Organic Lavender Plant Pot Candle
Bring a zen vibe to your space with earthy notes of bergamot, clary sage, and mint leaf.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $62 SHOP NOW
03
Striped Storage and Plant Basket
Inspired by Tia's design aesthetic and co-designed with Tia, this basket would fit right into Scandinavian, Bohemian, Rustic, Minimalist or Coastal decor styles.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $128 SHOP NOW
04
White Matte Beverage Pitcher
Pour it up with this beautifully hand-crafted white matte ceramic pitcher, perfect for summer or holiday entertaining.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $166 SHOP NOW
05
Hexagon Concrete Coasters
Each set comes with four coasters, and all are lined with cork for scratch resistance.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $30 SHOP NOW
06
Jug of Roses Giclee Print
Add some dimension to your walls with this simplistic black and white graphic.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $25 SHOP NOW
07
White Matte Bud Vase
The clean lines and a fresh white matte glaze of this vase bring sophistication and style to any arrangement.
Photo: Jack Strutz
available at ETSY $46 SHOP NOW
