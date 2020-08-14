Elevate Your Home With These Smart Tech Devices

With more time spent at home than ever before, there are many benefits to incorporating smart-home technology. Because life (and living through a pandemic) is busy enough, smart home gadgets automate and expedite home processes, leaving one less thing for you to worry about each day.
These days, you can find devices that allow you to turn your thermostat up, monitor your air quality, purify your drinking water and play your music all with a simple voice command. Who knew life at home could be so easy?
So if you’re looking to create a seamless, smart environment that promotes functionality and self-care, here are a few options to upgrade your home.
01
NETGEAR Orbi Voice
The NETGEAR Orbi Voice is an all-in-one smart speaker and WiFi satellite that uses your voice to play music, get the news and check the weather. The all-in-one smart speaker satellite with audio by Harman Kardon delivers exceptionally rich, room-filling sound and instant access to the music you love from Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio and more. Thanks to patented tri-band technology, the device eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering adding 2,000 square feet of consistent coverage to your existing Orbi Mesh WiFi network — with speeds up to 2.2 Gbps.
02
Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor
Awair Glow C is an indoor air quality monitor that also functions as a smart nightlight that tracks your home’s air quality and provides suggestions on how to improve it with a partner app. Glow C plugs directly into the wall and can power on your “non-smart” devices (heaters, humidifiers, fans) the moment your air quality drops (or at certain times throughout the day). It also provides users with the Sleep Report feature which utilizes specific algorithms that analyze data collected on air quality during a user’s sleep period to provide an overview of their sleep environment and actionable insights to improve sleep quality.
03
simplehuman
As we continue to spend more time at home even as COVID-19 restrictions lift, it’s the perfect time to go through our junk drawers and declutter our homes. simplehuman, the beloved home and efficient living giant, to the key to getting your home into tip top shape this summer! With their array of smart home products for the kitchen, living areas and bathroom, simplehuman’s offerings are guaranteed to upgrade your living quarters, guaranteed to impress friends + family next time they stop by for a socially-distance visit.
04
Treatlife 3-Way Dimmer Switch
With the majority of people stuck at home amid the pandemic, many are finally tackling long-delayed, home improvement projects (and actually leaving the house!). Control your lights from anywhere with the Treatlife mobile app for iOS and Android you can control and monitor the status of your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or tablet. Ideal for when you’re away from home or just when you don’t feel like getting up to turn off the lights.
05
Konnected Alarm Panel 2
Konnected's alarm panel uses your home's existing wired sensors to create the optimal smart home monitoring system. For example, in the past, old motion detectors in the corner of the room would only be useful when you left your home with your security system armed. But with Konnected, your alarm system can talk to your smart lights and be useful even when you're home - so if you sneak down to the kitchen for a midnight snack, your smart lights will come up to 10% so you don't step on a lego! And of course, you can bid goodbye to the monthly fees people often pay conventional home security providers.
06
OzoneOn
OzoneOn connects directly to any faucet, transforming normal tap water into ozonated water—a natural disinfectant. With OzoneOn, a quick rinse kills 99% of bacteria and removes 75% of pesticides. From washing hands to cleaning produce, this revolutionary gadget offers consumers an eco-friendly, effective solution to keeping their homes and families safe from harmful germs. OzoneOn kills bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, eliminates odors, and extends produce shelf life. Easy to install and use, OzoneOn is safe, natural, and non-toxic.
07
Amazon Echo Studio
Spoil yourself with the best-sounding Echo ever and the first smart speaker to deliver immersive 3D audio experiences using Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio. Echo Studio has five directional speakers that create premium sound with space, clarity, and depth, room adaptation technology, and a built-in smart home hub. Plus, you can wirelessly pair it with select Fire TV devices to create the ultimate home theatre experience.
08
Bulbrite Solana
The Bulbrite Solana is a smart bulb collection that mixes tech with style. Users can choose between cool and warm temperatures, set timers or alarms on their lights, and connect to their smart home devices —such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
09
Schlage Encode Smart Lock
The Schlage Encode Smart Lock uses WiFi to keep your home secure. Users can create up to 100 unique entry codes for temporary or permanent guests, and, like Bulbrite Solana, they can pair the lock with their smart home devices, such as Amazon, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, etc.