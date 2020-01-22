Make Your Home Pop With Stylish Removeable Wallpaper
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

We get it, giving your home a quick refresh can feel like an overwhelming and daunting task. There are so many different tips and styles that it can be hard to commit to just one. When it comes to choosing paints and wallpaper, the decision can feel so, well, permanent making the decision nearly impossible to make. After all, who can commit to millennial pink walls this year, when next year the ‘it’ color may be classic blue?

It can be so hard to settle on your home’s color when the trends come and go like the wind. Thankfully, we’ve found a fun, chic solution to that problem – removable wallpaper! Made just for commitment-phobes – and those who love walking on the wild side – removable wallpaper is the perfect way to try out new colors and patterns on your walls without having to feel tied to it forever. The best part is, whenever you fall out of love with your choice or feel ready for a change, all you do is peel it off 1-2-3, and the fun starts all over again.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up a few removable wallpaper styles that will make your home feel new and fresh, leaving you happy and stress free.

01
Drop It MODERN Femme Removable Wallpaper
Show off your artsy side with this abstract decor.
Photo Credit: West Elm
available at west elm $117 Shop Now
02
Hang in There Removable Wallpaper
This playful design is great for livening up any kid-friendly space.
Photo Credit: Walls Need Love
available at Walls Need Love $48 Shop Now
03
Pink Current Removable Wallpaper
This simple textured wallpaper adds a nice pop of color to any room.
Photo Credit: Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $59 Shop Now
04
Wallshoppe Tropical Leaf Print Removable Wallpaper
Make that island feeling last forever with this tropical addition to your home.
Photo Credit: West Elm
available at west elm $59 Shop Now
05
Farrow & Ball Hegemone Wallpaper
This classic floral pattern is perfect for bringing a kitchen or bathroom to life.
Photo Credit: Anthropologie
available at Anthropologie $250 Shop Now
06
Bobby Berk Dazzle Self-Adhesive, Removable Wallpaper, Double Roll
This modern, geometric design will elevate your walls and give your decor some depth.
Photo Credit: Bloomingdale's
available at bloomingdale's $149 Shop Now
07
Peaches Removable Wallpaper
Getting ready for spring is a peach with this bright and colorful design.
Photo Credit: Urban Outfitters
available at urban outfitters $49 Shop Now
08
RoomMates Chalkboard Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Embrace your inner child with this fun chalkboard wallpaper.
Photo Credit: Amazon
available at amazon $32 Shop Now
09
Geo Mosaic Wallpaper
This modern design will give your home an artistic feel.
Photo Credit: Anthropologie
available at anthropologie $78 Shop Now
10
Greta Garbo Removable Wallpaper
Add a subtle vintage feel to your home with this golden wallpaper design.
Photo Credit: Walls Need Love
available at Walls Need Love $48 Shop Now
