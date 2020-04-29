Spending More Time In The Kitchen? Here Are A Few Appliances You Need Sis

If you’re like me, you’ve spent more time in the kitchen the past month, then you have over the past year sis! Because of living a fast-paced New York City lifestyle pre-quarantine, finding the time to cook or prepare meals every day was not just hard — it was nearly impossible.
Thankfully however, this time at home has helped me to rediscover my love for cooking, and also to realize that delicious, home-cooked meals don’t require tons of time — just an investment in smart appliances to make life more manageable. So now life post-quarantine life can be a mix of the important things (work, life, family, friends) and more time in the kitchen.
Here are a few appliances your kitchen may be missing to inspire your next great meal.
01
HUROM Hexa Power High Speed Blender
As Hurom’s first-ever high-speed blender, you can whip up plenty of delicious options in this baby. The Hurom Hexa-Power blender is built to last for all the soups, smoothies and more you want to make for years and years to come. Manual features will beautifully blend or puree any ingredients, helping you integrate more nutritious, whole foods into your diet.
02
Holstein 3 in 1 Multi-Maker
The foodie in your life will delight in the variety of options with the Multi Maker. Prepare a variety of delicious recipes from waffles, paninis, pancakes, and much more with the same appliance! Whatever recipe is on the menu, it’s as simple as changing the plates and you are ready to cook a full meal.
03
Brava
Brava produces restaurant-quality meals at home — except it’s stress-free and twice as fast as a traditional oven. By pairing its revolutionary cooking technology (infrared light) with chef-powered service and recipes, Brava cooks multiple food groups at once on one tray, saving you (and the whole family) time in the kitchen. Plus, thanks to its custom sensors and built-in camera, there’s no constant monitoring the oven or stove top!
04
Keurig’s K-Slim
Keurig’s K-Slim is not only affordable, it will save you counter space — which is important if space-saving and simplicity are important. The K-Slim is five inches wide and offers brewing options of an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup.
05
Chefman Electric Kettle
With 5 LED colored lights that correspond to temperature presets, this kettle makes tea time a little more colorful! For quick boiling, this kettle features 1500 Watts of heating power and boil-dry protection.
06
Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360
This stainless steel Power AirFryer 360 replaces 9 different appliances and features 12-in-1 preset functions including air fry, rotisserie, sauté, dehydrate, bake, broil, and more. Other key features include. The device’s air fryer function delivers a deep-fried taste and crisp texture using only a fractional amount of oil (and often, none at all), saving up to 70% fewer calories from fat than when prepared using a normal fryer.