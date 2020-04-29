Spending More Time In The Kitchen? Here Are A Few Appliances You Need Sis

If you’re like me, you’ve spent more time in the kitchen the past month, then you have over the past year sis! Because of living a fast-paced New York City lifestyle pre-quarantine, finding the time to cook or prepare meals every day was not just hard — it was nearly impossible.

Thankfully however, this time at home has helped me to rediscover my love for cooking, and also to realize that delicious, home-cooked meals don’t require tons of time — just an investment in smart appliances to make life more manageable. So now life post-quarantine life can be a mix of the important things (work, life, family, friends) and more time in the kitchen.

Here are a few appliances your kitchen may be missing to inspire your next great meal.

