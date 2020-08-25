At the start of 2020, many of us never thought that working from home would become our way of life. But what a difference a pandemic can make! The reality for most of us is that our homes will also serve as our workplaces for the foreseeable future, which means there’s no better time than now to give it an upgrade.

If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself doing virtual meetings or presentations once or twice a week where you’ve got to throw on some lipstick, a blouse, and your best smile. That also means making sure your background, which is partly visible during virtual meetings, is looking cute and uncluttered.

If you haven’t quite gotten around to sprucing up your zorner (that’s short for Zoom corner), what are you waiting for? We’ve rounded up some cute and affordable accent pieces that will transform your virtual work from home space from drab to fab.