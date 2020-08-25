At the start of 2020, many of us never thought that working from home would become our way of life. But what a difference a pandemic can make! The reality for most of us is that our homes will also serve as our workplaces for the foreseeable future, which means there’s no better time than now to give it an upgrade.
If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself doing virtual meetings or presentations once or twice a week where you’ve got to throw on some lipstick, a blouse, and your best smile. That also means making sure your background, which is partly visible during virtual meetings, is looking cute and uncluttered.
If you haven’t quite gotten around to sprucing up your zorner (that’s short for Zoom corner), what are you waiting for? We’ve rounded up some cute and affordable accent pieces that will transform your virtual work from home space from drab to fab.
TOPICS: Home Home decor virtual learning Zoom
01
Lighting Kit
First things first - when it comes to being on camera, lighting is key! Look your best from all angles by propping up these 60 LED lights on either side of you during meetings or virtual presentations. This will enhance your on-screen look by adding to the natural light in your Zoom room, or add light to a home office space that's too dark.
02
Pure Garden Hydrangea Floral Arrangement with Glass Vase
Setting up a bouquet of fresh flowers is always a great way to brighten up your background. If you're looking for a more convenient hack, hop on Amazon and order yourself a bundle of faux flowers that you can always use as a zoom prop.
03
Magical Woven Wall Mirrors
Urban Outfitters
04
Framed Paper Flowers
This set comes with three cohesive pieces of framed wall art, each with a beautiful paper flower displayed in the middle. The tan background and wood frame brings a natural look that doesn't feel too busy.
Threshold
05
Floating Shelves
Show off your style with this rustic-chic floating shelf set. It allows you to amp up your zoom background with books, plants, or statement pieces.
Del Hutson Designs
06
Hesser 68" Arched Floor Lamp
Show of your style with a statement lamp, such as this one by Brayden Studio.
Brayden Studio
07
Abstract Art
Draw viewers in but don't distract them with some abstract art to hang in the background.
Tracie Andrews
08
"Hustle" Neon Sign
Show you mean business and have great style, with a dope neon sign.
Nuwave Neon
09
Tiara Accent table
Add some pizazz, and an extra surface for more plants or decor, in your background with a cute accent table
Mistana
10
Removable Wallpaper
Eager to make a stylish statement? It’s glow time! This removable wallpaper print, in a metallic pearl and silver colorway, makes jazzing up your home office area simple and worry-free.
Tempaper