Think Smarter Not Harder With These Home Products That Make Life Easier

With spring comes a fresh wave of energy. This is especially true at home, whether cleaning, reorganizing or cooking! Many find themselves welcoming spring by giving their home the boost it needs — and this year even more so than others, especially after months on end of being at home.
In a recent survey conducted by The American Cleaning Institute, 78% of Americans confirmed they engage in spring cleaning yearly, mainly prioritizing bedrooms closets, kitchens and family rooms. Whether you plan to give your home a complete deep cleaning or you simply want a spring refresh, having the right home essential items will help you do it all.
Though it may seem grueling, enjoying a healthy home isn’t as hard you may think. You just need the right products to help you do it. Here are a few products that will help you think smarter, and not harder.
01
Roborock S7
Roborock recently introduced a new robot vacuum and mop designed to deliver a more powerful mopping experience than ever before. The Roborock S7 is tough enough to tackle any mess in its path including dried-on dirt and liquids. Its key features include high-intensity scrub settings powerful enough to disintegrate surface dirt and break up dried-on messes and its smart home-connected through Alexa, Google Home and Siri.
02
June Oven
The June oven functions as a 12-in-1 smart kitchen appliance that can bake, proof, broil, roast, air fry, dehydrate, slow cook, toast, reheat, grill, stone fire pizza and keep foods warm. The oven pairs with an app that streams live video and alerts users when their food is cooked. It also comes with tons of easy to make, step-by-step recipes.
03
Lemi Shine
Lemi Shine is a safer, affordable, yet effective line of cleaning products that are formulated with plant-based ingredients, including citric acid. And, since everyone is cleaning more these days, it’s a good time to rethink the overuse of harsh chemicals. Lemi Shine is the perfect alternative to harsh chemicals when it comes to disinfecting surfaces that little hands (or paws) can reach.
04
Airthings Wave Plus
Airthings Wave Plus is the perfect product to take control of the air you’re breathing. Connecting to user’s smartphones via Bluetooth and monitoring critical indoor air quality components such as airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, air pressure, temperature, and humidity, users can view an in-depth analysis of the air in their home and receive notifications when air quality reaches dangerous levels.
05
Shark VACMOP
Shark VACMOP is a hard floor cleaning system that delivers an all-in-one complete clean, by bringing together a powerful vacuum and spray mop – all through a disposable pad that locks away debris and absorbs wet messes.
06
supernatural
Founded by the genius behind Poo~Pourri, Suzy Batiz broke into the home cleaning industry with conscious concentrates that are natural and strong. Simply mix a concentrate into a glass refill bottle, add water and voila!
07
Simplehuman Dish Rack
Doing dishes can be a tedious process, but simplehuman’s upgraded dish rack ensures dish duty is quick and effective. Now including a silicon dish holder, this ensures none of your dishes will get scratched while drying. The dish rack also includes a wine glass holder, ensuring that delicate glassware can dry effectively and spot-free. With the same hydrophilic coating on the plastic tray, water will spread out so it dries quickly and prevents buildup.
08
Cleancult Complete Home Bundle
The Complete Home Bundle includes everything you need to start your new clean routine: refillable glass bottles, in your choice of color, a complete set of their best-selling CocoClean Technology formulas for every room (kitchen, laundry and bathroom) in 32 oz. & 16 oz. refill cartons, four customer favorite all-natural bar soaps and a free silicone funnel. Once your bundle arrives, simply fill your glass bottles and dive into a natural and effective clean routine.