It’s Lit! The Stars Are Going All Out With Their Home Holiday Decor

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or at least, it should be. Christmas is just a few days away and usually around this time of year, people are sharing adorable, chic holiday family photos that put us in the spirit of the season. But with COVID and the latest variant, things have been pretty quiet. We’re doing online shopping, the photo shoots are at a minimum, and the big holiday trips abroad aren’t happening.

However, just because it seems like a much more tame holiday season than in the past, that doesn’t mean your favorite stars aren’t displaying their holiday spirit in-house. From towering trees covered in lights, ornaments and stuffed animals (you read that right) to staircases, doors and fireplace mantels covered in garland, celebrities are going all out at home to make this Christmas a special one for themselves and their families — COVID be damned.

Check out the ways stars are celebrating, safely, at home through their decor.

Tia Mowry

The actress and her kiddos, Cree and Cairo, debuted their Christmas tree in the cutest way for the ‘gram.

Tamron Hall

Who knew a Christmas tree could look so fun covered in stuffed animals? Talk show host Tamron Hall proved it’s possible by decorating her family’s tree with some of her son’s favorite characters from Paw Patrol and Sesame Street.

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais’ home makes us want to cuddle up by the fire with some hot cocoa and marshmallows and just stare at the tree all night. It’s so warm and welcoming!

Marjorie Harvey

The fashionista knows how to dress herself and her trees! She gave fans a glimpse at how the Harvey home was being decorated for the holidays. Not just one enormous and gorgeous tree but two!

Cynthia Bailey

Looking like something that should be put atop a tree, Cynthia Bailey, in her Santa hat, gave a peek at the glam decor in her home.

Reginae Carter

Listen, you can’t tell us Reginae Carter doesn’t love her some Christmas. She went all out in her sexy Santa suit from FashionNova to let people know it’s her favorite time of year.

Mariah Carey

The decor for Mariah Carey’s pad in Aspen, where she and her kids celebrate the holiday each year, is all about the outdoors. The trees surrounding their massive hot tub were covered in lights as they rolled around in the snow.

Kelly Rowland

Two awesome things to look at: Kelly Rowland’s husband Tim playing the piano surprisingly well (and playing “Dilemma” at that while Kelly sings), and the glowing, towering Christmas tree in the background.

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

The couple, who are partners with Grand Marnier, know how to do everything in style — including the Christmas holiday! Check out their unique spin on garland on their staircase. Are those oranges?

Porsha Williams

While promoting her sheet set Pampered by Porsha, Porsha Williams showed off the white winter wonderland decorations in her home. If we’re honest, it’s really the rug for us. Co-zy!

Niecy Nash

Nash and “hersband” Jessica Betts served serious holiday looks and some simple, chic decor for the entrance of their stunning home.

Patti LaBelle

For her recent holiday special, Patti LaBelle not only let fans into her kitchen but also opened up the doors of her home to showcase delicious food and gorgeous holiday decorations all around.

Angela Simmons

It’s all about gold glam for Angela Simmons’s holiday decor. She posed in front of a very festive fireplace in her home.