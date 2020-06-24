These Celebrity Interior Designers Share Their Fave Black-Owned Home Brands

Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters know a thing or two about style. Well known for their sophisticated and eclectic interior designs, the Atlanta-based Decorist celebrity designers have turned interior spaces into monumental masterpieces.
Collectively, they are the bosses behind Forbes + Masters, a full-service Atlanta-based interior design team specializing in curating the essence of you or your brand into custom-tailored residential and commercial spaces. As Black owned entrepreneurs, make it their mission to support their fellow Black owned artisans and home decor brands.
If you’re planning a home redesign or simply looking for some Insta-worthy decor inspiration, the dynamic duo share some of their favorite Black owned home brands to shop right now — and forever.
TOPICS: Home Black Owned Forbes + Masters Home decor
01
Mitchell Black
Why they love it: These are bold and eclectic papers. We love their peel and stick option on all of their papers and customizable abilities.
02
Natalie O. Decor
Why they love it: While staying at a stylish AirBNB in New Orleans, we saw her beautiful hand painting hanging in the dining room. We've been obsessed ever since.
03
Stud Pillows
Why they love it: These pillows are so dope and always embellished in ways you don't normally see decorative pillows. They are the couture of pillows.
04
Brown Bohemians
Why they love it: These amazing ladies have put together the perfect coffee table book. Not only is it filled with beautiful art, but art curated by brown people.
05
Sylvester Alexander
Why they love it: They're always ready to build our custom upholstery and are very efficient and professional.
06
Malene Barnett
Why they love it: This is one of our favorite pieces. We love how saturated and lively the colors are in this portrait, although it brings you into deep thought.