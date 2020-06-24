These Celebrity Interior Designers Share Their Fave Black-Owned Home Brands

Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters know a thing or two about style. Well known for their sophisticated and eclectic interior designs, the Atlanta-based Decorist celebrity designers have turned interior spaces into monumental masterpieces.

Collectively, they are the bosses behind Forbes + Masters, a full-service Atlanta-based interior design team specializing in curating the essence of you or your brand into custom-tailored residential and commercial spaces. As Black owned entrepreneurs, make it their mission to support their fellow Black owned artisans and home decor brands.

If you’re planning a home redesign or simply looking for some Insta-worthy decor inspiration, the dynamic duo share some of their favorite Black owned home brands to shop right now — and forever.