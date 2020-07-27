Turn Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Oasis With These 5 Tips

If you’ve been scrolling on Instagram this summer, you’ve probably seen numerous home DIY projects in the form of artificial balcony grass, egg chairs and home gardening. Because, if we’re going to spend more time at home, at least make it a vibe, right?
From socially distanced home barbecues to outdoor games and poolside parties with the family (safely, of course), the summer is definitely not cancelled — despite what Miss Corona may have to say. With a few handy tips, you can create a backyard oasis where you’ll love spending your days (and nights), without having to embark upon crowds of people “outside.”
And according to the Big Lots’ trends team, there’s much to be considered when designing a patio oasis. To design a patio oasis this summer, the top two trends they’ve seen are focused on (1) Tuscan lifestyles and (2) charming backyard gardens. When picking out furniture, look for light blonde wood tones and accessorize with natural materials like terracotta and earthy stoneware. Add pops of color with throw pillows, prints, rugs and outdoor dishware with oranges, yellows and blues. Use galvanized metal vases to further incorporate leafy greens and really make your space an oasis.
Here’s how to set the stage for the ultimate backyard (or balcony) space this summer.
Make it romantic.
Candlelit dinners under soft landscape lighting, movies by projector under twinkle lights, or sitting by the fire pit — all ways to create romantic summer memories in your backyard — whether it’s with you and bae, or even you and the family. Not to mention, it’s also a low cost option for adding special touches to your backyard. Top off your area with music by mounting outdoor speakers nearby, and you’ll have your own little backyard bashment.
Add water.
While international beach getaways may be in the distant future, you can still bring the beach to you by adding an aural sense of escape. Not only is it reflective and soothing, but it also adds a beautiful touch to your backyard oasis, whether big or small touches. This can be done by installing waterfalls or using a self-contained fountain for a similar effect at less cost, if you’re ballin’ on a budget.
Make it cozy.
What good is creating a backyard oasis if it’s not as comfortable and functional as it is beautiful? Needless to say, your backyard escape should offer nice touches. Though hard benches and flat stones make good short-term perches, additions such as a hammock or swinging egg chair invites lingering for those long days of Zoom meetings and conference calls. Be sure to include side tables that make it easy to park a drink or grab a book.
Add some privacy.
Yes, your backyard may become the hangout spot for the neighborhood once you liven it up with these tips, but you’ll also want to be able to have a sense of escape by creating privacy. Whether that’s by adding a surrounding fence, or planting shrubs to keep away unwanted views.In this yard, a softly curved arbor and a hedge of evergreens provide privacy for the main patio.
Make space for flowers.
What better way to bring life to your backyard than adding touches of color by way of flowers? Put out pretty containers in your backyard seating areas and grow flowering, fragrant favorites.If you want to add excitement and drama to your backyard, then go with bright bold, colors and flowers. On the other hand, if you prefer a more relaxing, soothing feel, add harmonious colors, which are colors that are next to each other on the color wheel.