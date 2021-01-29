Loading the player…

Dr. Adia Gooden and Lifestyle Influencer Chante Burkett joined ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian, for a candid conversation about maintaining your curves and your health simultaneously at the 2021 virtual ESSENCE Wellness House.

Presented by Nordstrom, the discussion heard the ladies unpack several important layers related to the topic, including the importance of managing your mental health while learning to love your body; the common misconception that all curvy or plus size women work out to lose weight only; and how embracing your own health journey instead of trying to mimic someone else’s can be the first step towards progress. Check out the video above to watch their chat in full.

For more of everything you missed at the first virtual ESSENCE Wellness House of 2021, visit ESSENCE Studios.

ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Nordstrom and Walmart.