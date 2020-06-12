Why Heart Health in the Black Community Is More Important Than Ever

From the Release The Pressure Heart Health Squad

More so than ever, it is time for us to take care of our heart and overall health. You’ve seen the headlines and heard the stories. Black people are dying at alarming rates across the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and continue to be subjected to unjust verbal and physical violence across the country.

Many of us already know that we, as Black people, are more likely to have high blood pressure compared to other racial groups. High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. These underlying conditions combined with our lived experiences of less access to health care, lower wealth, high density in some of our neighborhoods, plus working courageously in frontline jobs as health care workers, in transportation, at grocery stores, and as retail workers may increase our risk for COVID-19 and having more severe complications. All these factors contribute to chronic stress and “weathering” that have made Black communities more vulnerable to illnesses such as high blood pressure and COVID-19.

This does not mean that we are to blame for contracting COVID-19 nor does it mean that being Black is a risk factor for COVID-19. Dr. Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, Immediate Past President of the American Medical Association (AMA), says the devastating impact of COVID-19 and recent media coverage of ongoing violence against Black people have put a national spotlight on the state of health and inequities in America. As organizations like the AMA and others continue to work at the national and local levels to help improve the health and well-being of our communities, she also notes there are many things we can do together and individually to help ourselves.

“As a community and individually, we have the power to rally our squads and change this story,” said Dr. Harris. “We as Black women are all too familiar with heart disease and its impact on our health and the health and well-being of our families and communities. I want our people to know that being Black is not a risk factor for poor health, and we have an opportunity to seize this moment. It’s in all of us—the power to improve our heart health.”

Here are five ways Dr. Harris suggests you and your squad get started:

