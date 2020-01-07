Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union Share Their Fitness Favorites On Amazon To Help With Your New Year’s Resolutions

Just in time to jumpstart those fitness resolutions, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union launched fitness stores on Amazon that are filled with their favorite workout and wellness items. Who would want to workout like the greatest athlete in the world, or learn the cheat code to looking age 25 at 45?

Courtesy of Raven B. Varona

Williams and Union teamed up with Amazon Sports to curate a New Year, New You storefront, featuring their health and fitness essentials to kick off the new decade. From Serena’s favorite tennis racket, to fitness gear, to headphones to keep you jamming all workout long, there favorite items are not only useful, but affordable too.

“New year, an even better me (and you!). Excited to team up with Amazon to share everything I’m ‘adding to cart’ in 2020,” Williams wrote on Instagram to announce the launch.

For those interested in achieving a healthy lifestyle, these shops can certainly provide inspiration. Here are a few of our favorites.

Serena’s picks:



Wilson Prime tennis racket

Upright GO 2 posture trainer

Neutrogena makeup remover

Gabrielle’s picks:



AmazonBasic Yoga mat

AmazonBasics Dumbbell Weights

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones

