Feeling Down? These Foods Are Certified To Boost Your Mood

Not only does a healthy diet help control your scale readings, but certain food choices may also help ward off symptoms of depression during these “unprecedented times.”

While it’s obvious that eating a balanced diet — plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans — will do the body good, there are also specific foods that are a mood boost remedy (and no, none of the options are donuts, ice cream or your favorite sweet treat, no matter how good they might taste).

Peggy Kotsopolous’, RHN and nutritionist for The Little Potato Company, offers a few of her mood-boosting food picks that will help you mind your mental, and also keep the #quarantine15 at bay.

