Health Update: Krayzie Bone Revealed He Fought For His Life For 9 Days Straight

Getty

​​Recently, rapper Krayzie Bone shared a health update for his adoring and concerned fans. The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony star, who is 50 years old, was reportedly hospitalized in late September after coughing up blood and suffering a bleeding artery in his lung — he shared a post on Instagram Tuesday where he opened up about his recent health complications. “Just fought for life. Literally for nine days straight,” Krayzie Bone wrote in his post’s caption. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way, fighting for me.”

The caption, accompanied by a photo of the rapper in a hospital gown sitting next to a hospital bed, thanked supporters for their well wishes and their support. He continued, “Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!” he said, adding, “Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them. – KB.”

On Sept. 25, Bobby Dee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony manager, confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Krayzie Bone was in the hospital, while a day prior, AllHipHop reported that a CAT scan had revealed the musician had a bleeding artery in his lung.

The outlet said the scan came after Krayzie Bone had been coughing up blood. Following an operation, he was put on a ventilator, AllHipHop reported. The induced coma was to aid in the rapper's healing, according to a report from TMZ at the time. TMZ also reported that insiders had revealed Krayzie Bone's blood vessel will need another repair surgery. Krayzie Bone did tell the outlet in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with sarcoidosis, though it's not known yet if the September hospitalization was connected to the condition.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sarcoidosis is “characterized by the growth of inflammatory cells,” known as granulomas. During Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization, fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone posted a message on Instagram addressing the disheartening and unexpected situation.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone Thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy. Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope,” he wrote last week.