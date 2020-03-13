10 Immunity Boosting Products You Can Start Taking Today

As fears continue to rise amidst the spreading coronavirus (COVID-19), many of us are wondering what we can do to protect ourselves from what is seemingly inevitable. While self-mandated quarantine is one option, many of us aren’t that fortunate and are faced with continuing our daily routines in some form or fashion until we are told otherwise.
Reports have indicated that those most at risk for the virus are elderly adults and those with compromised immune systems — but everyone should take necessary precautions. Though supplements itself won’t prevent catching the coronavirus, they will certainly slow down the spread of it, so it never hurts to give our immune systems an extra boost to fight bacteria and viruses, such as the cold and flu.
Here are a few options you can stock up on to keep your immune system strong.
Rainbow Light Counter Attack
These natural vitamin C and zinc-based supplements can help bolster the body’s defenses with its immunity-bolstering botanical blend of oregano and elderberry. For kids (and even kids at heart) Vitamin C gummies are a fun and easy way to get that extra boost.
Anser Women’s Multivitamins
This once-a-day supplement was created to protect your everyday well being, and help fight off cold and flu symptoms. Each dose is filled with 100 mg of Vitamin C, Zinc and Magnesium, making it an immunity trifecta support system. Vitamin C is the ultimate healer—it’s essential for growth and repair of your body, while magnesium supports body functions and aids in the production of energy and zinc keeps your immunity system strong by fighting off invading bacteria and viruses.
MegaFood Elderberry Immune Support Gummies
These gummies are packed with organic elderberry and zinc to give your immune system a boost it needs. Plus, these gummies are deliciously tart and only have 2 grams of sugar per serving.
Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar
What’s better to boost your immune system than apple cider vinegar? Bragg ACV is a natural prebiotic that features the naturally occurring, health supporting strands of "The Mother," to support a healthy immune system. ACV also contains acetic acid and antioxidants that have been suggested to keep you healthy and strong.
So Good So You Immunity
So Good So You’s line of cold pressed juices are made with only the most wholesome ingredients, and are 100% organic, non-GMO and contain 1B probiotics in every bottle. The immunity product does just that — keeps you immune from exposed germs.
Nutrilite Immunity Pack
Nutrilite Immunity Pack is an easy and convenient solution to boost immunity when needed. With antioxidant protection from cell-damaging free radicals, each packet contains Vitamin C extended release provides for all-day immune support and Immunity Echinacea to support the immune system.
FuelPod – Orange Tangerine + Immunity
Mindbodygreen hemp multi+
Mindbodygreen hemp multi+ is a next-generation "multi" for the endocannabinoid system. The vitamin regulates any physiological and cognitive processes in the immune system, central nervous system, the brain, connective tissue and glands, and boosts the body’s anti-inflammatory response, making it the perfect cocktail to fight off strange germs within your body.
Taurus Organic Green Super-Vegetable Powder from UNICO Nutrition
MegaFood Immune Defense
This is a 5-day intense wellness plan in a bottle. These tablets are made with Vitamin C, Zinc and Black Elderberry, along with phytonutrient-rich herbs, including echinacea and andrographis.