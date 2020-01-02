Here’s How You Can Become A Healthier, Happier You In 2020

We’re only two days into the new year, and already thinking about all of the things we want to accomplish by next December. But as we create our vision boards, and start goal-setting for the year, it’s important to remember one thing — you.

While career, relationship and educational goals often come priority on our lists, it’s important to prioritize the essential things we need to focus on in our life: being happy and healthy. Not only will this help you in all aspects of life, but you’ll feel better overall.

But don’t get it twisted, most of the keys to being healthy and happier have nothing to do with stepping inside a gym. “In order to look good and feel good you’ve gotta start from within,” says Rumble Trainer and Degree Deodorant Fitness Expert Aliyah Sims.

And because she’s right about that, and more, we’ve enlisted Sims to share a few tips on becoming a healthier and happier version of yourself this year.

Set realistic goals.

“You don’t know where you are going, unless you know where you’ve been. And the best thing to do after you’ve taken inventory of that, is to create benchmarks for the future. “I think one of the best things to do for yourself and your self-esteem, is to set goals that you can actually achieve in a timely manner,” says Sims. “Think of a few things that you’ve always wanted to accomplish, write them down and most importantly remain accountable! Maybe start small for ex: finish that book you bought a while ago that’s collecting dust, or visit the gym x amount of times etc. You’ve got to make sure that you have a game plan because merely speaking things into existence, talking about it and taking no action will lead to disappointment.”

Move your body.

Moving your body gets your heart beating and your blood flowing. By increasing blood flow, exercise helps nourish skin cells and keep them vital. Because of that reason, Sims said this is one of the first things you should be doing. “I recently partnered with Degree and Blue Zones on their Made to Move grant program, which aims to encourage more natural, physical movement,” she says. “We have been moving our bodies since we were in the womb kickin’. The benefits of becoming more active are endless. Exercising regularly Decreases the risk of diseases, increased blood flow, and not to mention the reduction of anxiety/depression (something we can all use living in a stressful bustling city).”

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

The only time it’s good to be thirsty is when you’re getting the appropriate water intake. And though it can be harder to remember in the winter than during the summer months, you must ensure you’re doing it to keep your melanin glowing, and your insides happy. “We all need a little reminder to drink more water,” says Sims. “I think if people drank as much water as they do coffee/matcha we’d be thriving. Water helps muscles and joints work better and Water helps cleanse your body — inside and out. Hold yourself accountable and drink more water.”

Incorporate more ME time.

2020 should be all about you sis. And don’t let anyone tell you anything different! According to Sims, “This a goal I’ve started to exercise more in my personal life.”

She continues, “I am notorious for never saying “No” regardless of how tired I am or what I’m going through because I love making people happy, but what about me? What about you and your happiness? It is so important to take time away from work, friends and sometimes even significant others to make sure that YOU are good. When you’re good to yourself and have that time to TREAT YO SELF it will certainly trickle down into everything else in your life. Me time is not selfish, it is essential. So take a stroll by your lonesome, get a facial or mani/pedi and recharge.”

Eat clean.

“Everything is all about balance,” says Sims. “I think we all know subconsciously what is good for us and what we use less of. I think it’s best to eat to fuel your body but also what makes your soul happy (80/20 rule). One way you can incorporate this, is by packing more lunches so you’re not tempted to eat out at work and meal prepping! This not only saves you money but also encourages you to make better choices and will let you enjoy that well deserved treat guilt free.”



