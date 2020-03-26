Feeling Anxious? Check Out These Free Meditation Apps To Help You Stay Calm

It seems like everytime we pick up our phones or turn on the television, it’s all COVID-19, all day. And as news of the pandemic becomes increasingly grim, it’s hard not to feel stress and fear as we enter uncertain times.

Though it’s important to stay informed, we must also recognize that we can’t get consumed by things that are beyond our control. All we can do is wash our hands, stay inside and do our own individual part in helping to stop the spread of the virus. And part of “doing our part” is minding our mental, to make sure we’re strong and empowered to take on each day.

An easy and efficient way to ease anxiety, is to center our calm through the use of meditation apps. Thankfully, there are plenty of free ones on the market that will do just the trick. The best part about it? There are many added benefits: increased focus, reduced stress, and better sleep. So why not check one out today?

Calm

Calm does just that: helps you keep (or learn to be) calm. It offers quick meditations as well as challenges, such as “Seven Days of Self-Esteem,” to keep you focused and on track with your meditation progression.

Breethe

Because our daily lives have changed pretty dramatically, Breethe wanted to address the common fears and concerns that are coming up so they created a free collection of meditations called “Inner Wellness During Coronavirus.” The collection includes meditations such as Overcoming Coronavirus Anxiety, Self Care During the Coronavirus, My Family Drives Me Nuts, Reboot Your Focus and Financial Anxiety.

Smiling Mind

Smiling Mind isn’t just about meditation, but overall mindfulness. How are you showing up in life? At work? At home? The app features programs that can help you with each of these aspects of life by focusing on stress, sleep, focus, relationships. Not to mention, it’s good for the whole family, with activities for kids as well, so you can train them up early.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer is regarded as one of the most popular meditation apps, specifically with its endless amount of resources. Featuring more than 30,000 guided sessions created to soothe your nerves and lower your stress levels, it’s perfect for those looking for variety amidst these uncertain times (because who knows how long we’ll be in the house?).

Aura

With a name like “Aura” the app is sure to put you in a good place. Great for those who are new to meditation, Aura features three-minute and 30-second meditations so that you can ease your way in, without dedicating a tremendous time to the practice. It’s perfect for a midday pick-me-up, when you need to relieve stress and tension.

