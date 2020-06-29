The actress and social media star described how becoming plant-based changed her mind, body and soul for the better.

Tabitha Brown, a beloved vegan food influencer with a whopping 2.4 million Instagram followers and counting, is taking social media by storm with her plant-based recipes and infectious positivity. But do you know why Brown became vegan in the first place?

During her segment on ESSENCE Festival Wellness House, Brown spoke about her transition to a plant-based diva to combat a chronic health issue. What started off as a 30-day vegan challenge became her saving grace in more ways than one.

Check out Tabitha Brown’s moving testimony in the video above.