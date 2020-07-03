5 Love and Friendship Commandments To Live By

Dating expert Stacii Jae Johnson breaks it on down for the ladies at ESSENCE Wellness House with this simple playbook.

When it comes to no-nonsense dating advice, the internet can look to none other than relationship expert Stacii Jae Johnson, who always keeps it real for the single ladies.

Johnson stopped by the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2020 Wellness House tonight with a special treat for fans—her list of love and friendship commandments for women to love and live by.

The Dating and Relationship Fixer, founder of The Single Girls Club Conference and The 1 Million Single Women Empowerment Movement, and author of Date Girl! 143 Reasons Why I Believe Women Should Date Multiple Men broke down how women can use sensible advice as their playbook for love.

Take a look at three of her gems and watch the video above to hear the rest, ladies!

Commandment #1: “Be the love to yourself and others that you want to receive.”

“If you want someone who’s caring, you have to be caring to others,” Johnson insists.

Commandment #2: “We are spirits in a body having a human experience.”

“Everyone else’s experience of something can be totally different than yours,” Johnson shares.

Commandment #3: “If the person is not adding value to your soul, then they’ve got to go.”

“The ‘s’ in soul is for ‘smile’,” says Johnson. The ‘o’ is for open to love you and you’ll have to watch to see just what the “u” and “l” represent.

Commandment #4: “The quality of the relationships you attract are a direct reflection of who you are.”

Watch the rest of Johnson’s witty breakdown above which is sure to inspire you to live and date by your own rules.