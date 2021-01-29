Loading the player…

Finding the right partner is step one on the journey to a healthy, happy relationship, but what happens next? How can couples “do the work” and strengthen and sustain their bond? Listening to wisdom from other couples you admire and getting expert help from a therapist when you need it is key. To help you refocus on your relationship this year, the ESSENCE Wellness House Virtual Summit: A Year of Renewal brought together a group of experts to help you do just that. ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn gathered some of her favorite relationship gurus—filmmakers and co-creators of the hit Black Love docu-series on OWN, Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, licensed therapist and relationship expert Nedra Glover Tawwab, and licensed marriage and family therapist Shadeen Francis—for a relationship roundtable tell-all moment centered around which healthy habits couples should adopt to stay connected. Watch as the experts break down their best advice on connectivity, sex, communication and beyond.